NHL Network to feature Golden Knights’ ‘classics’ on Wednesday

NHL Network will feature three “Franchise Classic” games from the Golden Knights’ inaugural season beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) scores a goal against Dallas Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen (32) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. The Golden Knights won 2-1. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Grab the remote control, Golden Knights fans, and turn on NHL Network on Wednesday.

The network will feature three “Franchise Classic” games from the Knights’ inaugural season beginning at 10 a.m. with the first game in team history Oct. 6, 2017, at Dallas.

That game will be followed at noon by the victory in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final that clinched the series against the Winnipeg Jets.

To round out the schedule, the Knights’ victory over Washington in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final will begin at 2 p.m.

