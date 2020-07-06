NHL Network to feature Golden Knights’ ‘classics’ on Wednesday
NHL Network will feature three “Franchise Classic” games from the Golden Knights’ inaugural season beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Grab the remote control, Golden Knights fans, and turn on NHL Network on Wednesday.
The network will feature three “Franchise Classic” games from the Knights’ inaugural season beginning at 10 a.m. with the first game in team history Oct. 6, 2017, at Dallas.
That game will be followed at noon by the victory in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final that clinched the series against the Winnipeg Jets.
To round out the schedule, the Knights’ victory over Washington in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final will begin at 2 p.m.
^
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.