NHL, NHLPA agree to start holiday break early, per reports

The Golden Knights’ holiday break may start early this year, according to multiple reports.

Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) scores the winning penalty shot past New York Islanders' goalie Ilya Sorokin during an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

The Golden Knights will reportedly start their holiday break earlier than expected.

The NHL and NHL players association agreed Monday to suspend operations Wednesday through Saturday after more than 100 players entered the league’s COVID-19 protocol, according to Sportsnet and Daily Faceoff.

That means the Knights’ Thursday game with the Los Angeles Kings will be postponed. Their Tuesday matchup with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning is still on, for now. It is one of two remaining Tuesday games on the NHL schedule out of an original 10.

The Knights are one of the few teams the NHL and NHLPA’s decision affects. Nine teams were already shut down through the league’s annual break. Twelve more had no more games scheduled through the pause.

