47°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Golden Knights

NHL, NHLPA agree to start holiday break early, per reports

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 20, 2021 - 5:06 pm
 
Updated December 20, 2021 - 6:09 pm
Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) scores the winning penalty shot past New York Islanders' ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) scores the winning penalty shot past New York Islanders' goalie Ilya Sorokin during an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

The Golden Knights will reportedly start their holiday break earlier than expected.

The NHL and NHL players association agreed Monday to suspend operations Wednesday through Saturday after more than 100 players entered the league’s COVID-19 protocol, according to Sportsnet and Daily Faceoff.

That means the Knights’ Thursday game with the Los Angeles Kings will be postponed. Their Tuesday matchup with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning is still on, for now. It is one of two remaining Tuesday games on the NHL schedule out of an original 10.

The Knights are one of the few teams the NHL and NHLPA’s decision affects. Nine teams were already shut down through the league’s annual break. Twelve more had no more games scheduled through the pause.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Visitor wins $946K on 3-card poker on Las Vegas Strip
Visitor wins $946K on 3-card poker on Las Vegas Strip
2
Las Vegas area Christmas travel likely to be slowed by inclement weather
Las Vegas area Christmas travel likely to be slowed by inclement weather
3
Guitar-shaped hotel is latest themed project for Strip
Guitar-shaped hotel is latest themed project for Strip
4
Las Vegas waiter shot 11 times at restaurant
Las Vegas waiter shot 11 times at restaurant
5
‘Taking a toll’: CCSD staffing shortage getting worse, not better
‘Taking a toll’: CCSD staffing shortage getting worse, not better
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) skates against New York Rangers right wing R ...
Golden Knights edge Rangers in shootout
By / RJ

Goalie Laurent Brossoit stopped all three attempts in the shootout, and the Golden Knights beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Friday at Madison Square Garden.