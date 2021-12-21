NHL, NHLPA reportedly agree to pull out of 2022 Winter Olympics

The news comes one day after the sides agreed to start the NHL’s holiday break early because of COVID outbreaks among teams. Fifty games have been postponed this season.

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) takes a shot on goal during the third period of a NHL hockey game against the Flyers on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The NHL and NHL Players Association have decided not to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics, according to reports.

The news comes one day after the sides agreed to start the league’s holiday break early because of COVID-19 outbreaks among teams. Fifty games have been postponed this season, and more than 100 players are in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

Knights coach Pete DeBoer and assistant Misha Donskov were previously named to Team Canada’s coaching staff, and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo was one of three players selected to the roster for the Beijing Games.

Other players on the team possibly affected include captain Mark Stone (Canada) and defenseman Shea Theodore (Canada), left wing Max Pacioretty (U.S.), center William Karlsson (Sweden) and right wing Evgenii Dadonov (Russian Olympic Committee).

Goaltender Robin Lehner (Sweden) previously said he wouldn’t participate in the Olympics.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

