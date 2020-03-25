NHL postpones awards show in Las Vegas, along with draft, combine

The NHL Awards Show, which has been in Las Vegas since 2009, was postponed Wednesday because of the ongoing uncertainty stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman walks the red carpet before the start of the NHL Awards on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby, top/middle, talks with media on the red carpet before the start of the NHL Awards on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The NHL Awards Show, which has been in Las Vegas since 2009, was postponed by the league Wednesday because of the ongoing uncertainty stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was scheduled for June 18, and the league said in a statement it “looks forward to returning to Las Vegas in the future.”

The league also announced the postponements of the scouting combine (June 1 through 6 in Buffalo, New York) and the draft (June 26 and 27 in Montreal) while the season remains on pause.

The location, timing and format of the draft and lottery will be announced once plans are finalized, the NHL said.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.