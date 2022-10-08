NHL preview: Who’s up, who’s down after wild offseason?

The NHL offseason featured plenty of movement because of the league’s flat salary cap. That leaves many of the contenders with questions to answer this season.

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon lifts the Stanley Cup after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray (30) makes a save against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game in Toronto on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Nick Iwanyshyn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Calgary Flames' Walker Duehr (71) screens Edmonton Oilers goalie Jack Campbell (36), who makes a save during the first period of an NHL hockey preseason game Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Carolina Hurricanes' Brent Burns (8) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period of an NHL pre season hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

The NHL might not be wide open this season. But it feels uncertain.

The league’s flat salary cap the past three years is causing issues for many of the top teams. Out of the five best clubs recordwise last season, three — Colorado, Toronto and Minnesota — will have a new primary goaltender. Another, Pacific Division winner Calgary, lost two-thirds of its top line in left wing Johnny Gaudreau (free agency) and right wing Matthew Tkachuk (trade).

Whether it leads to a shake-up in the standings remains to be seen. But it does mean there are a lot of questions that need answering, even among contenders.

There’s going to be plenty of intrigue before the season opens Tuesday in North America. Here’s a quick glance on where teams stand after the summer:

Point totals over/under courtesy of Westgate Superbook:

Central Division

1. Colorado Avalanche (112.5):

The defending champions will attempt to repeat without starting goaltender Darcy Kuemper or No. 2 center Nazem Kadri. They’re still loaded enough to be the team to beat.

2. Minnesota Wild (102.5):

Kevin Fiala, the team’s second-leading scorer last season, is gone. Minnesota’s depth and one of the NHL’s top farm systems should keep them in contention.

3. St. Louis Blues (96.5):

Top to bottom, their forward group is scary. St. Louis’ defense still has question marks, as does its goaltending without 25-game winner Ville Husso.

4. Nashville Predators (95.5):

A few veteran additions should keep this team competitive after it was swept in the first round last season, but a postseason berth isn’t a guarantee.

5. Dallas Stars (94.5):

Former Knights coach Pete DeBoer takes over a roster with plenty of young talent but also some underperforming veterans. His track record with new teams suggests Dallas will improve.

6. Winnipeg Jets (88.5):

This team wasn’t good enough to compete last season but not bad enough to contend for a top pick. It might be the same this season unless new coach Rick Bowness shakes things up.

T-7. Arizona Coyotes (63.5):

New spot, (likely) same results. The Coyotes are moving to Arizona State this season while waiting for a new arena to be built. They’re not piling up wins wherever they play.

T-7. Chicago Blackhawks (63.5):

It’s full-on rebuild time in Chicago, which traded star Alex DeBrincat this offseason. Are franchise legends Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews next?

Pacific Division

1. Edmonton Oilers (104.5):

Last season’s Western Conference runners-up promoted interim coach Jay Woodcroft, re-signed right wing Evander Kane and added a new starting goaltender in Jack Campbell. Their sights are set on another deep run.

2. Calgary Flames (102.5):

The reigning Pacific champions had the NHL’s wildest offseason. They’re still in fine shape after adding Nazem Kadri, left wing Jonathan Huberdeau and defenseman MacKenzie Weegar to replace Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk.

3. Golden Knights (96.5):

Scoring and goaltending are the team’s biggest question marks. The blue line is strong, but can the Knights get enough goals and saves to contend for the Cup?

4. Los Angeles Kings (95.5):

Kevin Fiala joins a young team with plenty of room to improve. A little extra offense could go a long way in getting Los Angeles to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

5. Vancouver Canucks (92.5):

A poor start doomed this team last season, but it played at a 106-point pace in 57 games under coach Bruce Beaudreau. Vancouver’s blue line might hold it back from maintaining that run.

6. Anaheim Ducks (81.5):

New general manager Pat Verbeek gave his young club some veteran help this offseason, but Anaheim is still a ways off from contention. Center Trevor Zegras at least makes them entertaining.

7. Seattle Kraken (79.5):

Seattle disappointed in its inaugural season with the NHL’s third-worst record, in part because of the league’s worst team save percentage. Goaltender Philipp Grubauer, a 2021 Vezina Trophy finalist, needs to improve.

8. San Jose Sharks (71.5):

This team still has plenty of lean years ahead because of a rough salary-cap situation and shallow prospect pool. New general manager Mike Grier tried to address the former by trading defenseman Brent Burns in the offseason.

Atlantic Division

1. Toronto Maple Leafs (108.5):

This team is loaded again. But it hasn’t advanced past the first round since 2004. New goalie tandem Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov are tasked with changing that, which is a risky bet.

2. Florida Panthers (107.5):

Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are gone to make room for Matthew Tkachuk. New coach Paul Maurice will be tasked with getting the Presidents’ Trophy winners to make a deep run.

3. Tampa Bay Lightning (103.5):

This club has been to the Stanley Cup Final three straight years and won it all twice. The Lightning have played 26 more playoff games than anyone else in that span.

4. Boston Bruins (96.5):

Centers Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci return under new coach Jim Montgomery. But the Bruins have several key players recovering from injuries, which could lead to a slow start.

5. Ottawa Senators (86.5):

The team is ready to make a jump after adding Alex DeBrincat and forward Claude Giroux, plus locking up pieces of their core long term. The blue could still hold the Senators back.

6. Detroit Red Wings (83.5):

Detroit splashed cash in the offseason after picking in the top 10 the past six years. It probably won’t get the Red Wings into the playoffs, but it should help improve the NHL’s second-worst defense.

7. Buffalo Sabres (78.5):

There should be optimism about the young forwards this team is developing and the arrival of defenseman Owen Power, the 2021 No. 1 overall pick. Goaltending is still a question.

8. Montreal Canadiens (70.5):

The Canadiens went from the 2021 Stanley Cup Final to the NHL’s worst record in one season. New general manager Kent Hughes is trying to rebuild the club, starting with 2022 first overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky.

Metropolitan Division

1. Carolina Hurricanes (102.5):

Brent Burns should fit like a glove on this team, which got more dangerous by adding him and former Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (once he recovers from an Achilles injury). Carolina looks primed for a strong season.

2. New York Rangers (101.5):

A lethal power play and Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin got this club to the Eastern Conference Final last year. It might be difficult to repeat that formula, but there is a lot of young talent.

3. Pittsburgh Penguins (100.5):

Center Evgeni Malkin and defenseman Kris Letang re-signed to keep chasing Cups with center Sidney Crosby. The Penguins still have a group that can contend, if they reach the playoffs healthy.

4. Washington Capitals (95.5):

Alexander Ovechkin continues to age like a fine wine after recording his ninth 50-goal season. The question is how the rest of this older roster will fare. Darcy Kuemper should at least solidify things in net.

5. New York Islanders (93.5):

A 13-game season-opening road trip and COVID-19 delays doomed this team last season. New coach Brad Lambert will try to right the ship, but predecessor Barry Trotz left huge shoes to fill.

6. New Jersey Devils (87.5):

There are plenty of things to get excited about with this forward group, starting with center Jack Hughes. The goaltending could be the issue if starter Mackenzie Blackwood doesn’t improve.

7. Columbus Blue Jackets (82.5):

Johnny Gaudreau should provide another jolt to a team that showed it had some firepower last season. But it’s not clear who is going to step up defensively for this group, which allowed the fifth-most goals in the NHL.

8. Philadelphia Flyers (73.5):

This team should get tougher to play against with the addition of coach John Tortorella. But Philadelphia feels light on scoring after finishing with the second-fewest goals in the league last season.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.