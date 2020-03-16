NHL pushes back timeline to at least mid-May

The NHL pushed back its timeline to return until at least mid-May, but Canada closing its borders could further complicate things.

A noticed is affixed to a door of the Saddledome, home of the Calgary Flames, in Calgary, Alberta, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The NHL has suspended the season due to the coronavirus. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

The NHL pushed back its timeline to restart its season until at least mid-May before Canada’s border closure further complicated matters.

The league advised players Monday to self-quarantine until at least March 27 and allowed them to return to their home even if they live away from their team’s city or outside North America.

The NHL plans to look into opening team facilities to small groups like in the offseason after the self-quarantine period. The league then hopes to allow teams to hold camps 45 days into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommended eight-week ban on mass gatherings.

Eight weeks from the CDC’s recommendation Sunday is May 10. That means camps could start in late April or early May, but getting all players back could be tricky.

“It kind of puts a little bit of a time frame on it,” Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland said on the team’s social media accounts. “We know we can get work in here at home, if it’s going for a run or something like that. I think before that they’ll probably open up the facilities for small groups. … We’ve just got to do whatever we can to stay in shape and be ready for that date to start.”

Canada closed its border to noncitizens and nonresidents Monday, with exceptions that include U.S. citizens.

That means European NHL players will not be permitted to enter Canada for the foreseeable future. The Knights have three in center William Karlsson, goaltender Robin Lehner (Sweden) and forward Tomas Nosek (Czech Republic).

“(It’s) completely new to anyone in the world, but especially to us,” Engelland said. “You’re getting into Minneapolis and going and getting ready to go for dinner and stuff, and then you’re on lockdown. It’s different than anything I’ve ever had to deal with.

“Right now, you’re just trying to do what everyone’s telling you to do and do your part to be safe.”

The NHL has seven Canadian teams, including five above or just below the playoff line in Toronto, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg and Vancouver. European players on those teams could now face challenges rejoining their clubs, and opposing teams could face issues traveling to Canada.

If Canada lifts its closure before camps start, that still would mean games couldn’t be played until mid-May. The latest the league has started its playoffs in recent history is April 28 in 2013 and May 6 in 1995.

The Stanley Cup was raised June 24 both years.

An NHL player or staff member has yet to test positive for COVID-19. Arizona Coyotes defenseman Aaron Ness was tested, but his result was negative.

“This is when people need the help, but we’re stuck inside,” Engelland said. “It’s (hard) right now, but, hopefully, eventually, we’ll get out and do what we can.”

AHL suspended until at least May

The indefinite suspension of the American Hockey League season will continue at least until May, according to the league.

A statement released Monday said the league has advised teams to help facilitate the return of players to their primary residences.

Kolesar, Pirri reassigned

The Knights sent forwards Keegan Kolesar and Brandon Pirri to the Chicago Wolves of the AHL, a team spokesperson confirmed.

The NHL froze rosters at 2 p.m. PDT on Monday.

