NHL season preview: A return to normal for 1st time in 19 months

There’s plenty of excitement surrounding the NHL’s new season, which will include two national TV partners in ESPN and Turner Sports and an All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas.

That’s the buzz word going around as the NHL gears up for its 2021-22 season. No more games in Canadian bubbles. No more division-only schedules. For the first time since shutting down March 12, 2020, the league is getting back to the way it did things before COVID-19.

That means there’s plenty of excitement surrounding the NHL’s new season, which will include two national TV partners in ESPN and Turner Sports, an All-Star weekend in Las Vegas and a return to the Olympics in February. Not to mention what should be another highly contested battle to lift the Stanley Cup.

Normal has never seemed so exciting. Here’s a look around the league:

1. Colorado Avalanche (110.5)

Last year’s Presidents’ Trophy winners begin with a new goaltender (Darcy Kuemper) and less depth after an offseason cap crunch. There’s still enough star power for a Stanley Cup run.

2. Minnesota Wild (97.5)

The Wild made huge strides last season to finish tied for eighth in points percentage. They will have to repeat that success in a more difficult division with a shallower blue line.

3. Dallas Stars (95.5)

Nothing went right for the Stars last season between injuries, a COVID-19 outbreak and a winter storm that hit Texas. They missed the playoffs, but could be poised to rebound after making the Stanley Cup Final in 2020.

4. St. Louis Blues (94.5)

The Blues had a productive offseason by adding scoring wingers Pavel Buchnevich and Brandon Saad. They’ve made the playoffs three consecutive years.

5. Winnipeg Jets (92.5)

The Jets addressed their largest weakness by adding defensemen Brenden Dillon and Nate Schmidt. That should relieve the pressure on 2020 Vezina winner Connor Hellebuyck.

6. Chicago Blackhawks (91.5)

The Blackhawks were one of the NHL’s most active teams by adding goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, defenseman Seth Jones and center Tyler Johnson. How far that will shoot them up the standings remains to be seen.

7. Nashville Predators (84.5)

The Predators squeaked into the playoffs over Dallas and Chicago last season but lost key pieces in defenseman Ryan Ellis and forwards Viktor Arvidsson and Calle Jarnkrok. They seem headed for a step back.

8. Arizona Coyotes (68.5)

The Coyotes spent their offseason taking on other teams’ contracts for draft picks. They already have eight selections in the first two rounds next year.

1. Golden Knights (106.5)

The Knights should be the class of this division after reaching the NHL semifinals the past two years. No one should be able to match their depth at forward and defense.

2. Edmonton Oilers (97.5)

Reigning Hart Trophy winner Connor McDavid’s team should have no problem scoring goals. Whether it can defend at a high level is a different question.

3. Seattle Kraken (92.5)

The Kraken will look to follow the Knights’ lead in their inaugural season, but their expansion draft haul wasn’t impressive. Their defense and goaltending look good. Their goal scoring appears suspect.

4. Calgary Flames (90.5)

The Flames were 15-15-0 with coach Darryl Sutter, who won two Cups with the Kings, after he took over the team at midseason. He had a full training camp to put his mark on the roster.

5. Vancouver Canucks (88.5)

The Canucks regressed after reaching the second round of the playoffs in 2020. Right wing Conor Garland is an intriguing addition, but the blue line looks shaky.

6. Los Angeles Kings (85.5)

The Kings have finished in the bottom three of their division for three straight seasons. They added center Phillip Danault and Arvidsson this summer, signaling they’re starting to move out of their rebuild.

7. San Jose Sharks (83.5)

The Sharks have a new goaltending tandem after finishing 30th in team save percentage, but their roster still has a lot of holes. There’s little depth because of a group of expensive veterans.

8. Anaheim Ducks (70.5)

The Ducks were last in their division last season and didn’t make many changes. They have a ways to go to become competitive again.

1. Tampa Bay Lightning (108.5)

The back-to-back champs lost their entire third line but have enough high-end talent to push for three straight. No team has won three in a row since the New York Islanders won four straight from 1980 to 1983.

2. Toronto Maple Leafs (105.5)

The Maple Leafs have highly impressive (and highly paid) forwards, but they haven’t won a playoff series since 2004. They need to show their depth can hold up in the postseason.

3. Boston Bruins (103.5)

The Bruins took some major hits in the offseason when center David Krejci returned to his native Czech Republic and goaltender Tuukka Raska had hip surgery. They will need new goalie Linus Ullmark to carry the load.

4. Florida Panthers (101.5)

The Panthers should improve with forward Sam Reinhart coming in and defenseman Aaron Ekblad returning from injury. Goaltending is a question, but rookie Spencer Knights is promising.

5. Montreal Canadiens (89.5)

The Cup runner-up probably will be without captain Shea Weber the entire season. That’s a huge blow to a team that went 24-21-11 last regular season.

6. Detroit Red Wings (77.5)

The Red Wings have missed the playoffs five straight seasons, and that doesn’t look likely to change. It will be interesting to see how goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic fares after finishing third in the Calder Trophy voting.

7. Ottawa Senators (73.5)

The fruits of the Senators’ rebuild are starting to emerge in the NHL in the form of forwards Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stützle and Drake Batherson. They still need more seasoning before they’re ready to win.

8. Buffalo Sabres (69.5)

The Sabres are likely to be in for another tough season whether they keep captain Jack Eichel or not. Their playoff drought should extend to 11 seasons.

1. New York Islanders (99.5)

The Islanders will open UBS Arena this season fresh off back-to-back appearances in the NHL semifinals. That should provide a boost to a strong team.

2. Pittsburgh Penguins (98.5)

The Penguins finished first in their division last season but haven’t won a playoff series since 2018. Centers Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin aren’t getting any younger, and both will miss time at the start of the season.

3. Carolina Hurricanes (96.5)

The Hurricanes revamped their goaltending tandem this offseason and let No. 1 defenseman Dougie Hamilton walk in free agency. But they have enough skill and depth to put together another strong season.

4. New York Rangers (95.5)

The Rangers boast plenty of star power and have a new coach to harness it in former Golden Knights boss Gerard Gallant. They added more toughness in the offseason, including former Knight Ryan Reaves.

5. Washington Capitals (95.5)

The Capitals had the NHL’s oldest roster last season and didn’t do much to get younger. They are still plenty talented with Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom and John Carlson leading the way.

6. Philadelphia Flyers (94.5)

The Flyers had the NHL’s worst team save percentage at .880 last season, as goaltender Carter Hart took a major step back. The team needs the 23-year-old to rebound.

7. New Jersey Devils (90.5)

The Devils added veterans Dougie Hamilton and left wing Tomas Tatar to surround their young core starring center Jack Hughes. That should allow them to be more competitive.

8. Columbus Blue Jackets (76.5)

The Blue Jackets have had a lot of roster turnover lately, and the result is a team in transition. Columbus’ goaltending should keep it afloat, but there probably isn’t enough talent for a playoff push.