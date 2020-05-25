NHL sends memo outlining framework for Phase Two of return

The NHL and sent a memo to teams and players outlining the framework for Phase Two, which would allow the opening of practice facilities and small group workouts.

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates with Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) and Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) after Karlsson scored a goal in the third period during an NHL hockey game with the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knights could begin skating next month.

The NHL sent a memo to teams and players outlining the framework for the opening of practice facilities and small group workouts.

The 21-page document, which was made public Monday, indicated the league is “targeting a date in early June for a transition to Phase 2.”

“However, it has not yet been determined when precisely Phase 2 will start or how long it may last,” the memo said. “We are continuing to monitor developments in each of the Club’s markets, and may adjust the overall timing if appropriate, following discussion with all relevant parties.”

NHL issues update on Phased Return to Sport Protocol: https://t.co/WRnoXeXUrN pic.twitter.com/WA3dKaSn45 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 25, 2020

According to the memo, a maximum of six players will be allowed in team facilities at a time for voluntary, noncontact skates. Players from other NHL teams will be granted access to team facilities in an area where they are self-isolating.

The memo stipulates one trainer and one strength and conditioning coach is permitted to be on site. Each group of players will be provided with a start time and session duration for their “shift” at the team facility.

Coaches and hockey operations personnel are allowed to observe but not participate in on-ice skates during Phase Two.

“The schedule must allow for sufficient time between sessions to allow proper disinfecting of training facilities and equipment, and to ensure that there is no overlap between Players departing and the next group arriving,” the memo states.

Gov. Steve Sisolak plans a Tuesday news conference to potentially announce a date for moving Nevada to the second phase of reopenings.

City National Arena will be closed to the public during Phase Two.

The memo did not specify possible start dates for Phase Three (start of training camps) or Phase Four (return to play).

The NHL paused its season March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic and is currently in Phase One, with players and staff self-quarantining.

Testing for COVID-19 is required to take place two days before beginning Phase Two for all participants. The memo orders players to be tested at least two times per week after that, and players and clubs must administer a daily temperature and symptom check.

Players and staff returning to the club’s home city by public transportation such as airline or train must self-quarantine for 14 days before participating in activities at the team facility.

Additionally, face masks are required except when players are exercising.

“As we have stated repeatedly, the health of the Players and Club personnel is our top priority, and that will dictate how Phase 2, and any progression thereafter, may evolve,” the memo states.

The NHL warned that failing to comply with the protocols outlined in the Phase Two memo could result in significant penalties, including fines, loss of draft choices or “ineligibility for participation in Phase Two activities.”

“Adherence to the provisions in this Protocol and a level playing field will be important during Phase 2,” the memo states, “most importantly, as the health and safety of Players and Club personnel is the League’s top priority, and also, to maintain the integrity of competition among the Clubs. This Protocol sets forth a layered approach: no one aspect can stand on its own.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.