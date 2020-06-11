NHL training camps could begin July 10

The Golden Knights could start their mandatory training camp July 10 if the NHL and NHL Players Association are able to agree on health and safety protocols.

Golden Knights' Gage Quinney (72) sends the puck past Florida Panthers' Aaron Ekblad (5) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mandatory training camps, Phase Three of the NHL’s return-to-play plan, will begin July 10 if health and safety protocols are agreed to.

The league said the length of the training camps will be determined at a later date. They are expected to last at least a few weeks to get players up to speed before games resume in two hub cities. That probably means puck drop in early August for the NHL’s revised postseason format, provided the league and players association come to an overall agreement on resuming play.

The NHL began Phase Two, which involves voluntary small group workouts at team facilities, on Monday.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.