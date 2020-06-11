83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

NHL training camps could begin July 10

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 11, 2020 - 8:28 am
 
Updated June 11, 2020 - 8:42 am

Mandatory training camps, Phase Three of the NHL’s return-to-play plan, will begin July 10 if health and safety protocols are agreed to.

The league said the length of the training camps will be determined at a later date. They are expected to last at least a few weeks to get players up to speed before games resume in two hub cities. That probably means puck drop in early August for the NHL’s revised postseason format, provided the league and players association come to an overall agreement on resuming play.

The NHL began Phase Two, which involves voluntary small group workouts at team facilities, on Monday.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
3 Las Vegas Strip restaurants add optional COVID-19 surcharge
3 Las Vegas Strip restaurants add optional COVID-19 surcharge
2
Number of new COVID-19 cases surges in Nevada, Clark County
Number of new COVID-19 cases surges in Nevada, Clark County
3
Sisolak says Nevada schools can reopen facilities immediately
Sisolak says Nevada schools can reopen facilities immediately
4
Raiders players give fans intimate show at Las Vegas park
Raiders players give fans intimate show at Las Vegas park
5
Underground people mover could link to Allegiant Stadium next year
Underground people mover could link to Allegiant Stadium next year
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST