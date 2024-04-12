‘Nice to have him back’: Golden Knights captain cleared to practice

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone has not played since Feb. 20, when he suffered a lacerated spleen. He has 16 goals and 37 assists in 56 games this season.

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) and Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Rickard Rakell (67) race after the puck during a game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates after the Knights beat the Bruins in overtime of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone stepped onto the ice, took two strides in a red sweater and heard cheers from fans at City National Arena.

Consider right wing Keegan Kolesar a little salty.

“I was kind of pissed I don’t get a standing ovation when I walk on the ice,” Kolesar said jokingly. “I see how the fan base is with that.”

Stone surprisingly was cleared for practice as he recovers from a lacerated spleen and joined the Knights in a noncontact jersey for their morning skate Friday.

The 31-year-old has not played since Feb. 20 against the Nashville Predators when a hit in the second period knocked him out for the rest of the game.

General manager Kelly McCrimmon confirmed March 8 that Stone suffered the internal injury and would miss the rest of the regular season.

McCrimmon did not commit at the time to Stone being ready for the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, but was hopeful he would return at some point.

That time appears to be now.

The regular season ends Thursday, and the playoffs start April 20. The Knights are close to clinching their sixth playoff spot in seven seasons.

“He’ll need to get clearance for his injury, and we’ll see how it plays out down the road, but it’s nice to have him back out there,” coach Bruce Cassidy said.

Because he is still on injured reserve, Stone was not made available to the media.

It’s the third straight season Stone has missed significant time because of injury.

The past two seasons involved his twice surgically repaired back. He played 37 games in the 2021-22 season and 43 last season.

Stone returned to practice one week before the playoffs last season and was in the lineup for the first round against the Winnipeg Jets. He played in all 22 playoff games.

Stone was having one of the best seasons of his career with 53 points (16 goals, 37 assists) in 56 games before the injury.

Hanifin excited to stay

Defenseman Noah Hanifin said it was a “no-brainer” to sign an eight-year extension with the Knights.

Hanifin signed a deal Thursday that will keep him in Las Vegas through 2032 with an average annual value of $7.35 million.

“Ever since my first day, it’s been a great place to come to work. Great organization, great players,” the 27-year-old defenseman said. “It’s an awesome culture, and they want to win.”

Hanifin was set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason when the Knights acquired him from the Calgary Flames on March 6 for two draft picks and defenseman Daniil Miromanov.

Hanifin said he wasn’t thinking about a new deal when the trade happened. He said he was focused on settling into a new environment and trying to help the Knights reach the playoffs.

He has two goals and seven assists and is a team-best plus-7 at five-on-five in the 16 games he’s played with the Knights.

“It went pretty smoothly, happened relatively quickly, and I couldn’t be more excited to be here for the next eight years,” Hanifin said. “I’m going to give my all. It’s a privilege to be a part of it.”

Pietrangelo still out

Hanifin’s onetime defense partner still has not been medically cleared.

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo is still recovering from an illness that has kept him out for all but two games in the past month.

Cassidy said Pietrangelo was at City National Arena on Friday but has not been cleared to skate with the team or by himself. He said Pietrangelo is likely to miss Sunday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche.

“I don’t have much new on that,” Cassidy said. “Hopefully we’ll get good news on that soon. He’s got to wait a certain period of time before he gets clearance for re-engagement.”

