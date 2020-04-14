Nick Cousins to donate pizzas to local hospitals
Golden Knights forward Nick Cousins said on his Twitter account Tuesday that he will donate 21 pizzas to local hospitals for the next three weeks.
Golden Knights forward Nick Cousins hasn’t been in Las Vegas long, but he’s made sure to get involved in his new community.
Cousins said on his Twitter account Tuesday that he will donate 21 pizzas to area hospitals every week for the next three weeks. Cousins wears jersey No. 21 for the Knights.
Hey Las Vegas, I just wanna say a big thank you to all the health care workers for all their hard work during this tough time in our community. I’m contributing 21 pizzas every week for the next 3 weeks to local hospitals. Stay safe everyone. Go knights
— Nick Cousins (@Cous27) April 14, 2020
“Hey Las Vegas, I just wanna say a big thank you to all the health care workers for all their hard work during this tough time in our community,” Cousins wrote. “I’m contributing 21 pizzas every week for the next 3 weeks to local hospitals. Stay safe everyone. Go knights.”
Cousins was acquired by the Knights from Montreal at the trade deadline in February and played seven games before the NHL season was paused because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.