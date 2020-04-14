Nick Cousins to donate pizzas to local hospitals

Golden Knights forward Nick Cousins said on his Twitter account Tuesday that he will donate 21 pizzas to local hospitals for the next three weeks.

Vegas Golden Knights center Nick Cousins (21) skates up ice in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights forward Nick Cousins hasn’t been in Las Vegas long, but he’s made sure to get involved in his new community.

Cousins said on his Twitter account Tuesday that he will donate 21 pizzas to area hospitals every week for the next three weeks. Cousins wears jersey No. 21 for the Knights.

Hey Las Vegas, I just wanna say a big thank you to all the health care workers for all their hard work during this tough time in our community. I’m contributing 21 pizzas every week for the next 3 weeks to local hospitals. Stay safe everyone. Go knights — Nick Cousins (@Cous27) April 14, 2020

“Hey Las Vegas, I just wanna say a big thank you to all the health care workers for all their hard work during this tough time in our community,” Cousins wrote. “I’m contributing 21 pizzas every week for the next 3 weeks to local hospitals. Stay safe everyone. Go knights.”

Cousins was acquired by the Knights from Montreal at the trade deadline in February and played seven games before the NHL season was paused because of the coronavirus pandemic.

