Nick Holden clears waivers for Golden Knights

Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) works through a drill during practice at City National Arena on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Nick Holden cleared waivers Tuesday morning, according to Sportsnet.

The news means the defenseman is free to be assigned to the Golden Knights taxi squad or American Hockey League affiliate in Henderson. Holden, who signed a two-year, $3.4 million extension in February, was waived Monday to alleviate the team’s salary-cap crunch.

The Knights were projected to be $975,000 over the NHL’s $81.5 million upper limit before waiving Holden and defenseman Carl Dahlstrom. Keeping Holden off the NHL roster will save the team $1.075 million in salary-cap space, but the remaining $625,00 of his contract will remain on the books.

Holden, 33, joined the Knights as a free agent in 2018 and has played in 122 games for the franchise, scoring 29 points.

