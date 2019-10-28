Nicolas Roy makes Golden Knights debut against Anaheim Ducks

Center Nicolas Roy played his first game for the Golden Knights on Sunday against the Anaheim Ducks after being acquired in an offseason trade.

Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy skates during warm-ups before the start of a preseason NHL hockey game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Nicolas Roy tried his hand as a visitor at T-Mobile Arena last season. Sunday he got to take in the atmosphere as part of the home team.

Roy made his Knights debut against the Anaheim Ducks as the team’s fourth-line center. The 22-year-old, who was acquired along with a conditional fifth-round pick from the Carolina Hurricanes for forward Erik Haula in June, was excited to soak in the atmosphere during his eighth career NHL game. His only other game at T-Mobile Arena came on Nov. 3, 2018, for the Hurricanes, wh0 lost 3-0.

“It’s going to be so fun to be a part of this team and play at T-Mobile,” Roy said Saturday before he was told he was playing. “With all the fans that are there, it’s amazing.”

Coach Gerard Gallant, who liked how Roy looked during training camp, wanted the physical, two-way player to add some speed to the team’s bottom line. The 6-foot-4 center played between 6-foot-2 left wing William Carrier and 6-foot-2 right wing Ryan Reaves.

“They’re physical players. They like to play down low,” Roy said. “I’m a big guy as well. … It’s a good match.”

To make room for Roy in the lineup, Tomas Nosek was moved from fourth-line center to third-line left wing. Left wing Brandon Pirri was a healthy scratch.

“We just got to get better,” Gallant said. “I wasn’t happy with the last game (a 6-1 home loss Friday to the Colorado Avalanche), and we’re making a few changes in our lineup. (Nosek) played third line, fourth line over his career with us in the last two years. We’re looking for a spark and hopefully he plays real well there.”

On the farm

The Knights’ system boasts the top scorer in the American Hockey League and NCAA.

Forward Lucas Elvenes, the Review-Journal’s No. 4 Knights prospect, leads the AHL with 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) through eight games. Elvenes, 20, is playing in North America for the first time after beginning his professional career in Sweden. He was a fifth-round pick (127th overall) in 2017.

Forward Jack Dugan, who is a sophomore at Providence, leads Division I with 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in six games. The 21-year-old is the Review-Journal’s No. 8 Knights prospect and was also a fifth-round pick (142nd overall) in 2017.

Kids Day

Sunday’s game was the Knights’ first “Kids Day” of the season. All fans received Upper Deck Knights player cards, and children in attendance had access to free ice cream sundaes and the “Kid Zone” in section 4 until puck drop.

The Knights haven’t announced when their next “Kids Day” will be.

