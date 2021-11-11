Nicolas Roy seizes chance as Golden Knights’ first-line center

Center Nicolas Roy, given a look on the first line because of injuries, is tied for second on the Golden Knights in assists with six and tied for third in points with eight.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) celebrates with teammates Jonathan Marchessault (81) and Nicolas Roy (10) after scoring against Seattle Kraken goaltender Chris Driedger (60) in the third period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The injuries to four of the Golden Knights’ top nine forwards during the first month of the season opened the door for someone to step into a bigger role.

No one has taken advantage more than Nicolas Roy.

The 24-year-old center was given a look on the first line when William Karlsson went down with a broken foot and grabbed hold of the job.

Roy produced five points in his first three games between wingers Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith before he was held without a point in a win over Seattle on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

“You can give that opportunity to someone who hasn’t earned it and they’re not going to do with it what he’s done,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “He’s having success because he took all the right steps to earn the opportunity to be the guy to go in there, and he’s ready for it.”

Last season, Roy had a 24-game goal drought from Feb. 11 to April 1, but he took a step forward in his development during the playoffs with four goals and nine points in 19 appearances.

In the Stanley Cup semifinal series against Montreal, the native of Amos, Quebec, received a shot of confidence from scoring the overtime winner in Game 4 to even the series.

“I just thought instead of just surviving shifts or trying to get off the ice even without making mistakes, he’s started to want the puck and dictate how the shift was going to go, ” DeBoer said. “The challenge at the end of last season at our year-end meeting was to pick up where he left off in the Montreal series and bring that into this season, and he’s done that.”

Roy wasn’t DeBoer’s first choice to plug the hole on the first line when Karlsson was sidelined, which seems strange in hindsight. Brett Howden was handed an audition against Toronto on Nov. 2 and lasted a period before Chandler Stephenson was bumped up.

For the next game at Ottawa, Roy was slotted in the role of 1C and had two assists in a 5-1 victory. He solidified his spot over the next two games and enters Thursday’s home game against Minnesota tied for second on the team in assists (six) and tied for third in points (eight).

“Coming into my third season, I feel better,” Roy said. “I think I can bring more offensively, bring more to the table, and I think I’ve been able to do that so far.”

In their brief time together, the Knights have generated 56.7 percent of the shot attempts at five-on-five when the Marchessault-Roy-Smith line is on the ice.

They’ve also been opportunistic, owning a plus-4 goal differential (5-1) despite producing 2.23 expected goals at even strength.

“Playing with different guys on the third, fourth line, you try to bring some energy,” Roy said. “With these guys, every time we’re on the ice we try to do something. Bring some offense.”

Karlsson and Max Pacioretty each had six-week timetables to return from their injuries, while Mark Stone and Nolan Patrick remain sidelined with less definitive outlooks.

Barring a move to become salary cap compliant, Roy is expected to slide back down the lineup once the Knights are at full strength. His improvement makes the bottom-six forward group even deeper.

“There’s been some guys, and not just young guys, but some guys that have really taken a step like the Nic Roys of the world and have really helped us win games with key guys out,” DeBoer said. “Where we’re sitting right now and our record is a testament to the depth of the organization.”

