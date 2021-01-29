54°F
Golden Knights

No Golden Knights added to NHL COVID list on Friday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2021 - 2:19 pm
 
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo warms up before an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

No additional Golden Knights players appeared on the NHL’s list of COVID protocol-related absences Friday.

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo remained the only player included after he was added Thursday. A member of the Knights’ coaching staff tested positive Tuesday, and another member of the staff entered the league’s COVID protocols Thursday.

The Knights are scheduled to play the San Jose Sharks on Monday and Wednesday in Glendale, Arizona. The NHL has not announced whether those games will be played as scheduled.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

