No repeat: Golden Knights lose Game 7 to Stars
The defending champion Golden Knights were eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs after a loss to the Dallas Stars on Sunday at American Airlines Center.
DALLAS — Dreams of a repeat are over.
The Golden Knights’ defense of their Stanley Cup championship came to an end after losing 2-1 to the Dallas Stars in Game 7 of their Western Conference first-round series Sunday at American Airlines Center.
Brett Howden scored the lone goal, and goaltender Adin Hill made 22 saves as the Knights dropped to 2-2 all time in Game 7 situations.
Stars left wing Radek Faksa broke a 1-1 tie 44 seconds into the third period for the game-winning goal.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.