No repeat: Golden Knights lose Game 7 to Stars

The defending champion Golden Knights were eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs after a loss to the Dallas Stars on Sunday at American Airlines Center.

Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) celebrates his second period goal with Michael Amadio (22) in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars, Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell skates with the pack against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Dallas Stars' Jamie Benn (14) controls the puck as he and teammate Joe Pavelski (16) attack against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and goaltender Adin Hill during the second period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Spectators react during the third period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series between the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights, Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

A spectator reacts during the second period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series between the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights, Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

The Stanley Cup Playoffs logo is seen as Dallas Stars center Logan Stankoven (11) skates near it during the first period in Game 7 of a first-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights, Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Dallas Stars center Logan Stankoven (11) skates against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) during the first period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston, center, celebrates his first period goal with Joe Pavelski (16) and Miro Heiskanen (4) during Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights, Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) skates by as Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston (53) celebrates his first period goal in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

A shot by Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston, not visible, gets by Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) for a first period goal in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill deflects a shot during the first period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars, Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger, right, blocks a shot as teammate Roope Hintz (24) defends against Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) during the first period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson works out prior to Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights, Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill eyes the puck on a scoring shot by Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa during the third period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

DALLAS — Dreams of a repeat are over.

The Golden Knights’ defense of their Stanley Cup championship came to an end after losing 2-1 to the Dallas Stars in Game 7 of their Western Conference first-round series Sunday at American Airlines Center.

Brett Howden scored the lone goal, and goaltender Adin Hill made 22 saves as the Knights dropped to 2-2 all time in Game 7 situations.

Stars left wing Radek Faksa broke a 1-1 tie 44 seconds into the third period for the game-winning goal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

