Notable roster, coaching changes for Golden Knights
The Golden Knights have played just four seasons, but they have made some major moves during that time, including trading goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on Tuesday. Here is a list of some of those transactions:
Feb. 23, 2018 — Ryan Reaves is acquired from Pittsburgh in a three-team trade that also involves Ottawa.
Feb. 26, 2018 — Three draft picks, including a first-rounder in 2018, are sent to Detroit for Tomas Tatar.
July 5, 2018 — James Neal is lost in free agency to Calgary.
Sept. 9, 2018 — Tatar and Nick Suzuki are dealt to Montreal for Max Pacioretty.
Feb. 25, 2019 — Mark Stone is acquired in a trade with Ottawa.
June 26, 2019 — Erik Haula is shipped to Carolina for Nicolas Roy and a conditional fifth-round pick.
June 28, 2019 — Colin Miller is traded to Buffalo.
July 1, 2019 — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare in lost in free agency to Colorado.
Dec. 2, 2019 — Chandler Stephenson arrives in a trade with Washington.
Jan. 15, 2020 — Coach Gerard Gallant is fired, and Pete DeBoer replaces him.
Feb. 19, 2020 — Alec Martinez is acquired from Los Angeles.
Feb. 24, 2020 — Robin Lehner is acquired in a three-team deal with Chicago and Toronto that also results in the Knights losing Malcolm Subban to the Blackhawks.
Oct. 9, 2020 — Paul Stastny is traded to Winnipeg.
Oct. 12, 2020 — Free agent Alex Pietrangelo is signed.
Oct. 12, 2020 — Nate Schmidt is traded to Vancouver.
April 12, 2021 — Mattias Janmark is acquired in a three-team deal with Chicago and San Jose.
July 17, 2021 — Cody Glass is dealt in a three-team trade that also nets the Knights Nolan Patrick.
July 27, 2021 — Marc-Andre Fleury is dealt to Chicago.
