Notable roster, coaching changes for Golden Knights

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) on Friday, March 29, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) celebrates his goal during the second period of Game 2 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates his overtime goal against the Anaheim Ducks with right wing Mark Stone (61) after an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing James Neal waves at fans during "Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans" on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at the Fremont Street Experience, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) on the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant watches players during development camp at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates with Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) after scoring a goal in the first period during an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) stops a puck from a teammate during the warm ups of an NHL season-opening game versus the Anaheim Ducks at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) stretches during practice at City National Arena on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) looks on during a break in play in the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights have played just four seasons, but they have made some major moves during that time, including trading goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on Tuesday. Here is a list of some of those transactions:

Feb. 23, 2018 — Ryan Reaves is acquired from Pittsburgh in a three-team trade that also involves Ottawa.

Feb. 26, 2018 — Three draft picks, including a first-rounder in 2018, are sent to Detroit for Tomas Tatar.

July 5, 2018 — James Neal is lost in free agency to Calgary.

Sept. 9, 2018 — Tatar and Nick Suzuki are dealt to Montreal for Max Pacioretty.

Feb. 25, 2019 — Mark Stone is acquired in a trade with Ottawa.

June 26, 2019 — Erik Haula is shipped to Carolina for Nicolas Roy and a conditional fifth-round pick.

June 28, 2019 — Colin Miller is traded to Buffalo.

July 1, 2019 — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare in lost in free agency to Colorado.

Dec. 2, 2019 — Chandler Stephenson arrives in a trade with Washington.

Jan. 15, 2020 — Coach Gerard Gallant is fired, and Pete DeBoer replaces him.

Feb. 19, 2020 — Alec Martinez is acquired from Los Angeles.

Feb. 24, 2020 — Robin Lehner is acquired in a three-team deal with Chicago and Toronto that also results in the Knights losing Malcolm Subban to the Blackhawks.

Oct. 9, 2020 — Paul Stastny is traded to Winnipeg.

Oct. 12, 2020 — Free agent Alex Pietrangelo is signed.

Oct. 12, 2020 — Nate Schmidt is traded to Vancouver.

April 12, 2021 — Mattias Janmark is acquired in a three-team deal with Chicago and San Jose.

July 17, 2021 — Cody Glass is dealt in a three-team trade that also nets the Knights Nolan Patrick.

July 27, 2021 — Marc-Andre Fleury is dealt to Chicago.

