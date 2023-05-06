72°F
Golden Knights

Oilers bury Knights with 1st-period onslaught, tie series

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2023 - 9:03 am
 
Updated May 6, 2023 - 7:06 pm
Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) and left wing William Carrier, behind, fight for posses ...
Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) and left wing William Carrier, behind, fight for possession with Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane, left, and defenseman Darnell Nurse, right, during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) dives to save during the second period in Game ...
Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) dives to save during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) and Edmonton Oilers center Nick Bjugstad (72) fi ...
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) and Edmonton Oilers center Nick Bjugstad (72) fight during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Players are introduced before the Golden Knights face the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of an NHL h ...
Players are introduced before the Golden Knights face the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Edmonton Oilers right wing Kailer Yamamoto (56) slams Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb ...
Edmonton Oilers right wing Kailer Yamamoto (56) slams Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) into the boards during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Golden Knights pregame parade moves along outside before Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cu ...
The Golden Knights pregame parade moves along outside before Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) shoots but doesn’t score against Golden Knigh ...
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) shoots but doesn’t score against Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) its collided into by teammate Golden Knights de ...
Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) its collided into by teammate Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) defending the net and leading to a score during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Edmonton Oilers and the Golden Knights take the ice before Game 2 of their NHL hockey Stanl ...
The Edmonton Oilers and the Golden Knights take the ice before Game 2 of their NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Maya Ames, 16, cheers for the Golden Knights to counter a sea of Edmonton Oilers fans cheering ...
Maya Ames, 16, cheers for the Golden Knights to counter a sea of Edmonton Oilers fans cheering before Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) scores on Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit ...
Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) scores on Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39 during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Golden Knights Knight Line performs as part of the pregame parade outside before Game 2 of ...
The Golden Knights Knight Line performs as part of the pregame parade outside before Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) saves the puck during the second period in Game ...
Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) saves the puck during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) attempts a shot on Edmonton Oilers goaltender St ...
Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) attempts a shot on Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates with the puck during the second per ...
Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates with the puck during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers players fight on the ice during the second period in Game 2 ...
Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers players fight on the ice during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) stops a shot from Edmonton Oilers left wing Zac ...
Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) stops a shot from Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) skates before shooting the puck while Edmonton Oile ...
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) skates before shooting the puck while Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) works against him during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Edmonton Oilers celebrate after scoring during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey ...
The Edmonton Oilers celebrate after scoring during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights fan Albert Ronquillo celebrates outside before Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley C ...
Golden Knights fan Albert Ronquillo celebrates outside before Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Vegas Belles perform with Golden Knights mascot Chance before Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanl ...
The Vegas Belles perform with Golden Knights mascot Chance before Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) scores on Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit ...
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) scores on Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) and Edmonton Oilers defenseman Cody Ceci (5) batt ...
Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) and Edmonton Oilers defenseman Cody Ceci (5) battle for the puck during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Edmonton Oilers fans celebrate after their team’s fourth goal during the first period in ...
Edmonton Oilers fans celebrate after their team’s fourth goal during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) skates for the puck against Edmonton Oilers center Leon ...
Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) skates for the puck against Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) is pushed down to the ice by Edmonton Oilers defens ...
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) is pushed down to the ice by Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) shoots while Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skin ...
Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) shoots while Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) makes a save and Oilers defenseman Cody Ceci (5) looks on during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal against the Golden Knights during the first period in Game ...
The Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal against the Golden Knights during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) eyes a loose puck against Edmonton Oilers cente ...
Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) eyes a loose puck against Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Young Golden Knights fans cheer for their team during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hoc ...
Young Golden Knights fans cheer for their team during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) saves the puck during the second period in Game ...
Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) saves the puck during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) has the puck sail past but hitting the crossbar ...
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) has the puck sail past but hitting the crossbar as Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) looks on during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) and Edmonton Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak (27) tangle ...
Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) and Edmonton Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak (27) tangle near the bench during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) fights with Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kan ...
Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) fights with Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane (91) while Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, behind left, fights with Oilers center Nick Bjugstad (72) during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A Golden Knights fan dresses up before Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff ...
A Golden Knights fan dresses up before Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) faces off against Edmonton Oilers center Nick Bjugs ...
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) faces off against Edmonton Oilers center Nick Bjugstad (72) during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) attempts to clear a puck shot on goal by Edmonton ...
Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) attempts to clear a puck shot on goal by Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard (2) during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) has a shot attempt rejected by Edmonton Oilers goaltend ...
Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) has a shot attempt rejected by Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Center Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Golden Knights 5-1 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday to even their second-round playoff series 1-1.

The Oilers scored four goals in the first period while limiting the Knights to four shots on goal. Edmonton bounced back from its 6-4 defeat in Game 1 to avoid its first two-game losing streak since Feb. 25-27. Center Leon Draisaitl also scored twice for the Oilers, and defenseman Evan Bouchard added a goal.

Left wing Ivan Barbashev scored for the Knights, whose five-game winning streak was snapped.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

