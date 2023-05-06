Oilers bury Knights with 1st-period onslaught, tie series
Leon Draisaitl scored two of the Edmonton Oilers’ four first-period goals against the lifeless Golden Knights in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup playoff series.
Center Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Golden Knights 5-1 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday to even their second-round playoff series 1-1.
The Oilers scored four goals in the first period while limiting the Knights to four shots on goal. Edmonton bounced back from its 6-4 defeat in Game 1 to avoid its first two-game losing streak since Feb. 25-27. Center Leon Draisaitl also scored twice for the Oilers, and defenseman Evan Bouchard added a goal.
Left wing Ivan Barbashev scored for the Knights, whose five-game winning streak was snapped.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
