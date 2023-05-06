Oilers bury Knights with 1st-period onslaught, tie series

Leon Draisaitl scored two of the Edmonton Oilers’ four first-period goals against the lifeless Golden Knights in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup playoff series.

Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) and left wing William Carrier, behind, fight for possession with Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane, left, and defenseman Darnell Nurse, right, during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) dives to save during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) and Edmonton Oilers center Nick Bjugstad (72) fight during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Players are introduced before the Golden Knights face the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Edmonton Oilers right wing Kailer Yamamoto (56) slams Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) into the boards during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights pregame parade moves along outside before Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) shoots but doesn’t score against Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) its collided into by teammate Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) defending the net and leading to a score during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Edmonton Oilers and the Golden Knights take the ice before Game 2 of their NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Maya Ames, 16, cheers for the Golden Knights to counter a sea of Edmonton Oilers fans cheering before Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) scores on Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39 during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights Knight Line performs as part of the pregame parade outside before Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) saves the puck during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) attempts a shot on Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates with the puck during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers players fight on the ice during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) stops a shot from Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) skates before shooting the puck while Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) works against him during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Edmonton Oilers celebrate after scoring during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights fan Albert Ronquillo celebrates outside before Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Vegas Belles perform with Golden Knights mascot Chance before Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) scores on Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) and Edmonton Oilers defenseman Cody Ceci (5) battle for the puck during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Edmonton Oilers fans celebrate after their team’s fourth goal during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) skates for the puck against Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) is pushed down to the ice by Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) shoots while Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) makes a save and Oilers defenseman Cody Ceci (5) looks on during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal against the Golden Knights during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) eyes a loose puck against Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Young Golden Knights fans cheer for their team during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) saves the puck during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) has the puck sail past but hitting the crossbar as Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) looks on during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) and Edmonton Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak (27) tangle near the bench during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) fights with Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane (91) while Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, behind left, fights with Oilers center Nick Bjugstad (72) during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A Golden Knights fan dresses up before Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) faces off against Edmonton Oilers center Nick Bjugstad (72) during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) attempts to clear a puck shot on goal by Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard (2) during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) has a shot attempt rejected by Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Center Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Golden Knights 5-1 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday to even their second-round playoff series 1-1.

The Oilers scored four goals in the first period while limiting the Knights to four shots on goal. Edmonton bounced back from its 6-4 defeat in Game 1 to avoid its first two-game losing streak since Feb. 25-27. Center Leon Draisaitl also scored twice for the Oilers, and defenseman Evan Bouchard added a goal.

Left wing Ivan Barbashev scored for the Knights, whose five-game winning streak was snapped.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

