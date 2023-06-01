OK, hockey buffs, can you ace this Stanley Cup Final quiz?

In honor of the Golden Knights’ second trip to the Stanley Cup Final, we’ve compiled 15 trivia questions to test your knowledge.

It doesn’t take a pub quiz champion to know that the Montreal Canadiens have won the Stanley Cup more times than any other franchise.

But what is the original name of the Stanley Cup?

There should be a few easy ones in there. But it’s tough to win the Cup, and it will take a true champion to get some of these correct.

If you knew the trophy was originally called the “Dominion Hockey Challenge Cup,” then this should be a breeze.

1. Who is the all-time leading scorer in the Stanley Cup Final?

A. Jean Beliveau

B. Wayne Gretzky

C. Gordie Howe

D. Henri Richard

2. Which team was the first to win three straight Stanley Cups?

A. Montreal Canadiens

B. New York Islanders

C. Toronto Maple Leafs

D. Edmonton Oilers

3. Who scored the first Stanley Cup Final goal in Golden Knights franchise history?

A. Tomas Nosek

B. Reilly Smith

C. Ryan Reaves

D. Colin Miller

4. Who is the only player to win the Conn Smythe Trophy three times as playoff MVP?

A. Patrick Roy

B. Wayne Gretzky

C. Mario Lemieux

D. Sidney Crosby

5. Which player holds the record for most career Stanley Cups won?

A. Jean Beliveau

B. Yvan Cournoyer

C. Henri Richard

D. Claude Provost

6. How often is a band removed on the Stanley Cup to make room for new names?

A. 11 years

B. 13 years

C. 15 years

D. 17 years

7. The turning point of the 1993 Stanley Cup Final happened in Game 2 when which Los Angeles Kings player was penalized for using an illegally curved stick?

A. Luc Robitaille

B. Tomas Sandstrom

C. Rob Blake

D. Marty McSorley

8. Which goaltender holds the record for most games won in the Stanley Cup Final?

A. Patrick Roy

B. Ken Dryden

C. Jacques Plante

D. Billy Smith

9. Since 1970, what is the only franchise to reach the Stanley Cup Final in five consecutive years?

A. New York Islanders

B. Montreal Canadiens

C. Edmonton Oilers

D. Detroit Red Wings

10. Which 1980s song was adopted by the St. Louis Blues during their Stanley Cup run in 2019?

A. “Come On Eileen”

B. “Gloria”

C. “Never Gonna Give You Up”

D. “The Safety Dance”

11. Who is the only player to serve as captain of a Stanley Cup-winning team for two franchises?

A. Justin Williams

B. Scott Niedermayer

C. Chris Pronger

D. Mark Messier

12. Game 4 of the 1988 Stanley Cup Final between the Bruins and Oilers saw what unusual weather phenomenon during the first period at Boston Garden?

A. Wind

B. Fog

C. Rain

D. Snow

13. Who is the only player with three career overtime goals in the Stanley Cup Final?

A. Jacques Lemaire

B. Wayne Gretzky

C. Don Raleigh

D. Maurice Richard

14. Which player holds the record for most points in a Stanley Cup Final series?

A. Wayne Gretzky

B. Yvan Cournoyer

C. Mario Lemieux

D. Daniel Briere

15. What player had his name misspelled on the Stanley Cup before it was later corrected?

A. Bobby Clarke

B. Steve Yzerman

C. Adam Deadmarsh

D. Henri Richard

Answer key: 1, A; 2, C; 3, D; 4, A; 5, C; 6, B; 7, D; 8, C; 9, A; 10, B; 11, D; 12, B; 13, D; 14, A; 15, C

