Over or under? Check out our Golden Knights props

The under came through on a lot of our Golden Knights prop bets last season. Injuries played a role in those totals staying under.

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) celebrates his goal against the Los Angeles Kings with defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) eyes the puck movement during practice at City National Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) shoots on San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) with San Jose Sharks defenseman Jacob Middleton (21) defending in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Avalanche goaltender Jonas Johansson (31) and Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) anticipate the puck during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights forward Mark Stone (61), wearing a no-contact jersey, shoots the puck during training camp at City National Arena on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates with the puck during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) shoots under pressure from Los Angeles Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson (44) during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel (8) moves the puck during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Thank goodness we don’t stake money on our annual over/under predictions with the Golden Knights. Anyone who took an over last season would have gone broke.

The signs of a Knights’ season gone wrong can be found revisiting last year’s exercise. The preseason co-Stanley Cup favorites went under our point total (106.5) and under our division finish (1.5) despite us picking the over 4-0 in the latter. Injuries played a role in the props for players Mark Stone, Max Pacioretty, William Karlsson and Reilly Smith going under, too.

The Knights better hope there’s a more even split this season or a lopsided one to the overs. Otherwise, things probably haven’t improved as much as they would have hoped.

Jack Eichel goals (29.5)

Ben Gotz: OVER

He’s capable of scoring 30 goals, and this team will probably need him to.

Ed Graney: UNDER

He reached this number just once in his career when healthy.

Adam Hill: OVER

This is the season he’s been waiting for, surrounded by talent and with a healthy offseason to prepare. He should post a big number.

David Schoen: OVER

If the Knights want to reach the playoffs, Eichel better hit 30 goals. Considering how much the Knights gave up to get him, he should probably be closer to 40.

Mark Stone points (59.5)

Ben Gotz: OVER

It all comes down to health, right? Jason Spezza’s example — 66 points in 75 games after undergoing the same back surgery at a similar age — makes this seem possible.

Ed Graney: UNDER

Creaky back and affected by Canadian weirdos saying his team stinks.

Adam Hill: UNDER

Back injuries are no joke. Stone is such an integral piece of what this team wants to accomplish that he might get some rest throughout the season to be ready in the postseason.

David Schoen: UNDER

Will he get back to the player he was before surgery? What happens if he sits out during back-to-back games? Back. Back, back. Back, back, back, back …

Jonathan Marchessault goals: (26.5)

Ben Gotz: UNDER

Not sure he approaches 30 two seasons in a row when his passing is such a strong part of his game.

Ed Graney: OVER

Kid had 30 last season.

Adam Hill: UNDER

He eclipsed this total last season for the first time in four seasons. He will probably get close again, though plenty would have to go right to go over.

David Schoen: OVER

As long as he’s skating with Mark Stone and Chandler Stephenson, he will have plenty of opportunities.

Reilly Smith points (50.5)

Ben Gotz: OVER

If he stays healthy and on Jack Eichel’s wing, this seems like a pretty safe bet.

Ed Graney: OVER

Has some serious karma going after his softball team finally beat that of the Raiders.

Adam Hill: OVER

Even with all the defensive responsibility he will be asked to assume, it will be difficult not to find some points along the way.

David Schoen: UNDER

In seasons that end in even years, he averages 22 goals and 50.6 points. In odd years, Smith averages 15.3 goals and 38.8 points.

William Karlsson points (53.5)

Ben Gotz: UNDER

He opened training camp on the third line, so it’s unclear if he’s going to get enough offensive opportunities to reach this number.

Ed Graney: UNDER

You know what happened when the Philistine cut Samson’s hair, right?

Adam Hill: UNDER

This is a big ask for a defensive-minded center who hasn’t been able to regain the offensive success of the inaugural season.

David Schoen: UNDER

That’s a high total for a third-line center. But at least the wedding pictures looked nice.

Phil Kessel goals (15.5)

Ben Gotz: UNDER

Not sure he doubles his goal total from last season. His passing still looks like an asset, though.

Ed Graney: UNDER

Even after playing with an American Hockey League team last season.

Adam Hill: OVER

He didn’t just forget how to put the puck in the net. Last season’s woeful shooting percentage was such an anomaly that it’s almost comical.

David Schoen: OVER

He never misses a game and is skating with Jack Eichel. That’s worth like five goals right there.

Shea Theodore points (51.5)

Ben Gotz: OVER

Some of the changes coach Bruce Cassidy is making should benefit Theodore. It looks as if he will get to show off his incredible skating a bit more.

Ed Graney: UNDER

Has reached number just once in the past five seasons.

Adam Hill: OVER

The defenseman took a step forward last season with his offense when he reached 52 points. He should be able to replicate that success, if not take it to another level.

David Schoen: UNDER

The days of Theodore being a trendy Norris Trophy pick are probably over unless he improves as a power-play quarterback.

Alex Pietrangelo points (40.5)

Ben Gotz: OVER

He had to play a lot of difficult minutes last season with the Knights’ injuries. An easier workload should help his production.

Ed Graney: UNDER

Too busy guarding the house.

Adam Hill: OVER

He has eclipsed this number every season in which he’s played in at least 50 games.

David Schoen: UNDER

The freedom he had under Pete DeBoer won’t be there in Bruce Cassidy’s system.

Pacific Division finish (3.5)

Ben Gotz: UNDER

Third seems right for this team. Behind Calgary and Edmonton, ahead of playoff hopefuls Los Angeles and Vancouver.

Ed Graney: UNDER

Those weird Canadians don’t know a third-place team when they see it.

Adam Hill: UNDER

There’s a difference between reasons and excuses. Injuries were the biggest reason for last season’s struggles. This is a playoff team.

David Schoen: OVER

This group must rely on its defense more than any of the Knights’ first five teams. The goaltending remains a major question mark, though.

Points (96.5)

Ben Gotz: OVER

It took 97 points to get a wild-card spot last season in the Western Conference, and this should be a playoff team.

Ed Graney: UNDER

See above comment.

Adam Hill: OVER

They got 94 last year in a season of total chaos.

David Schoen: UNDER

From the front office to the locker room, something feels off about this club.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.