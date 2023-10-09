Over or under? Take your pick with these Golden Knights props

The Review-Journal’s hockey staff is back making over/under selections on props for the Golden Knights’ 2023-24 season.

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates after scoring during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates into place before a face-off with the Dallas Stars during the first period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) skates for the puck against Kings defenseman Steven Santini (49) during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) laughs with a teammate during an early skate before Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Florida. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) shoots at the Florida Panthers goal in the third period during Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) skates with the puck against Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) during the third period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) battles for the puck with Dallas Stars center Luke Glendening (11) and left wing Fredrik Olofsson (42) while Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) looks on during the third period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) shoots against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

David Schoen at the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Ben Gotz at the Las Vegas Review-Journal in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Vegas Nation team member Ed Graney in the Las Vegas Review-Journal TV studio in Las Vegas Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Vegas Nation team member Adam Hill in the Las Vegas Review-Journal TV studio in Las Vegas Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Things tend to break a team’s way when it goes on to win a Stanley Cup.

The Golden Knights were no different, given they stayed close to injury-free throughout the playoffs and went 5-2 in one-goal games en route to the franchise’s first championship.

Now it’s time to see if fortune smiles in the Knights’ favor again with every other team chasing them. What do our Knights writers think will happen? Check out our annual predictions, as we make picks on over/under props for the team.

Jack Eichel goals (28.5)

Ben Gotz: UNDER

The Cup run showed what an incredible player he can be. That player was also on a 22-goal pace.

Ed Graney: UNDER

This is shooting just a bit high, no matter how much he shoots.

Adam Hill: OVER

While he often prefers to pass, his confidence should be at an all-time high after a run as the best player in the playoffs last season.

David Schoen: OVER

He’s two years removed from the artificial disk replacement surgery and looks primed to challenge the 40-goal mark for the first time in his career.

Mark Stone points (40.5)

Ben Gotz: OVER

If Stone stays healthy (a large if), passing this total should be no problem.

Ed Graney: UNDER

Has to prove he can stay healthy. Question mark of the season.

Adam Hill: UNDER

Injuries are always the question with Stone. If he plays 50 games, he will go over with ease, but the Knights might be better served managing his minutes to prepare for another postseason run.

David Schoen: OVER

As long as he avoids minor leaguers taking runs at him and his back holds up, the captain should blow past this mark by the All-Star Game.

Jonathan Marchessault goals: (29.5)

Ben Gotz: OVER

If Eichel isn’t scoring, it’s because this guy is finishing off his passes.

Ed Graney: OVER

You can’t stop the Conn Smythe winner. You can only hope to grab a few quotes from him on deadline.

Adam Hill: OVER

It’s just what he does now.

David Schoen: OVER

It’s a contract year, and the 32-year-old will be motivated to show he is worth a bump in salary. Plus, he has Jack Eichel feeding him pucks.

Chandler Stephenson points (63.5)

Ben Gotz: OVER

One thing Stone’s back issues have done is show how good Stephenson is in his own right.

Ed Graney: UNDER

But barely.

Adam Hill: OVER

He’s finished at 64 and 65 the past two seasons. So, 66 this season?

David Schoen: UNDER

Another motivated player in a contract year. He could produce a third straight 60-point season and still not hit this number.

William Karlsson points (51.5)

Ben Gotz: UNDER

Not sure he can get there without Reilly Smith as his running mate on the third line.

Ed Graney: UNDER

There’s a guy in Pittsburgh who would have sold me on the OVER here.

Adam Hill: UNDER

The Knights really don’t need him to score, and he still might be hung over from the parade.

David Schoen: UNDER

His linemates are most likely to be Michael Amadio and a mystery winger on the left. Not exactly the Misfits.

Shea Theodore points (52.5)

Ben Gotz: OVER

It would be a career high, but he’s capable of doing this if he stays healthy.

Ed Graney: OVER

It’s another one of those Stone theories, but this one suggests Theodore will remain healthy.

Adam Hill: OVER

His career high is 52, so this basically is asking whether he will top that mark. It’s his time for a big statistical season.

David Schoen: OVER

He probably would have gotten there last season if he didn’t miss 27 games. But this comes down to whether he produces on the power play.

Alex Pietrangelo points (50.5)

Ben Gotz: UNDER

The Knights don’t need him to carry the load offensively.

Ed Graney: UNDER

Shea Theodore will be grabbing some of these points.

Adam Hill: UNDER

Another player whose workload the Knights should probably look to manage, as he’s coming up on 34 and just went through another long playoff run.

David Schoen: UNDER

He has to slow down eventually. Right?

Team points (103.5)

Ben Gotz: OVER

Another 111-point season might be a stretch. But 103 points was only good for 11th-most in the NHL last season.

Ed Graney: OVER

Back-to-back, Jack! (Or Bruce).

Adam Hill: OVER

There is too much talent on the roster and too many mediocre-to-bad teams in the Western Conference to not post a great record.

David Schoen: UNDER

Everything seemed to break right last season. But it’s an improved Pacific Division, and every team will be motivated to face the Stanley Cup champions.