Golden Knights

Owner Bill Foley speaks about Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup win

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 16, 2023 - 10:03 am
 
Updated June 16, 2023 - 10:26 am
Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley smiles during a news conference to announce Scripps Sport ...
Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley smiles during a news conference to announce Scripps Sports as their new broadcast partner at Circa resort-casino on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy, general manager Kelly McCrimmon, president of hockey operations George McPhee and owner Bill Foley will speak to the media Friday about their Stanley Cup championship.

The Knights clinched their first title Tuesday with a 9-3 win against the Florida Panthers.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

