Pacioretty, Stone skate Wednesday during Golden Knights workout

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 10, 2020 - 4:16 pm
 

There were more encouraging signs for Golden Knights forwards Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone on Wednesday.

The team’s leading scorers were on the ice at City National Arena as part of voluntary workouts during Phase Two of the NHL’s return-to-play plan.

Pacioretty and Stone each were sidelined with lower-body injuries when the NHL season was paused March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They were also among the participants Monday, the first day team facilities were permitted to open for small group skates, and were back at it Wednesday, a positive indication they’re close to or at 100 percent.

They were joined by goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, center Paul Stastny and defensemen Nick Holden and Deryk Engelland, the same group of six that skated Monday.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

