Pair of Golden Knights to compete in charity Fortnite event

Golden Knights forwards William Karlsson and Alex Tuch are among the more than 60 NHL players participating in the NHLPA Open featuring Fortnite on Monday.

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates his score with right wing Alex Tuch (89) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Golden Knights forwards William Karlsson and Alex Tuch are among the more than 60 NHL players participating in the NHLPA Open featuring Fortnite.

The live charity tournament from the NHL Players’ Association takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and will be streamed on Twitch.tv/espnesports. Players will compete in trios with the full rosters revealed prior to the event.

Colorado Avalanche forward J.T. Compher and Zach Hyman of the Toronto Maple Leafs organized the contest, which has a $200,000 prize pool that will be directed to player-selected charities.

“Players across the league are passionate Fortnite players. While we cannot compete on the ice right now, it is important to the guys that we give back in a meaningful way,” Compher said in a news release. “We are excited to showcase our competitive skills online to an ever-growing audience, and I can’t wait to watch our event unfold.”

Compher will compete with Colorado teammates Nathan MacKinnon and Matt Nieto, while Hyman, who owns professional esports company Eleven Gaming, will serve as color commentator.

Other players expected to participant include Sebastian Aho, Thomas Chabot, Johnny Gaudreau, Clayton Keller, Travis Konecny, Mitch Marner and Bryan Rust.

“When J.T. approached me about creating the NHLPA Open featuring Fortnite, I was on board right away because I knew teammates and friends around the league who would be thrilled to be a part of this,” Hyman said in a statement. “Many players have participated in a number of outstanding gaming events, and J.T. and I knew players would jump at the chance to come together with such a large group of players like this to unite and compete for charity in a unique way.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.