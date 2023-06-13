Panthers star won’t play in Game 5 against Golden Knights

Florida Panthers star forward Matthew Tkachuk will not play in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Golden Knights on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Tkachuk did not take the ice for warmups and was listed by the team as a scratch.

Tkachuk is tied with Roope Hintz of Dallas and the Knights’ Jonathan Marchessault with a league-best 24 points in the playoffs.

He has been suffering from the effects of a physical postseason and had to leave the ice for a stretch after a big hit from Keegan Kolesar in Game 3.

Tkachuk played in Game 4, but missed several shifts in the third period as the Panthers tried to rally.

Coach Paul Maurice was coy about Tkachuk’s status after an optional morning skate Tuesday.

During a pregame media availability on Tuesday afternoon, Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said Tkachuk’s status wouldn’t change much about the game plan.

“It doesn’t complicate it much, to be honest with you,” he said. “We’ll deal with whoever’s in there. They’ve obviously got top-end players and probably more power-play situations where you have to make more adjustments, but the five-on-five stuff doesn’t really change. Obviously, Tkachuk’s a high-end player, so there’s certain tendencies he has that we’ve talked about all series.

“If he’s in, those remain the same.”

The Knights lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and have a chance to win the first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

