86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Patrick Brown could provide much-needed depth for Golden Knights

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2019 - 3:38 pm
 

Patrick Brown gave a wry smile when asked about his welcome to the Golden Knights.

“What are you talking about?” he asked innocently.

He knew what, and it was the fact that in the last competitive game he played, his Charlotte Checkers defeated the Knights’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Chicago Wolves, to win the Calder Cup championship.

Brown said all that’s in the past. He wants to make an impact on his new team and provide depth so it can win a Cup of its own.

“Everyone’s been great,” Brown said. “Really friendly guys. It’s a new season; we’re all teammates now.”

Brown, 27, signed a two-year contract worth up to $1.4 million with the Knights on the opening day of free agency July 1. The self-described “gritty, hard-nosed” forward is doing his best to make the team out of training camp, but if he doesn’t, he’ll be a much-needed insurance policy in Chicago.

The Knights lost forwards Tomas Hyka and Daniel Carr, who both spent most of last season with the Wolves but played a combined 23 NHL games, this offseason. Left wing Brandon Pirri, whom the Knights called up for 31 games last season, might win a job out of camp.

That means Brown, in the worst case scenario for himself, will provide a veteran presence in Chicago and serve as organizational depth. But he’s obviously hoping it doesn’t come to that and he earns a bottom-six job out of camp.

“I’m trying to score, but if it doesn’t happen, hopefully I’m doing a lot of other good things out there,” said Brown, who had 35 points in 70 AHL games last season. “Blocking shots, getting the puck out of my zone, forechecking, all that stuff.”

Theodore skates

Defenseman Shea Theodore participated in his first practice of training camp Thursday along with the rest of the Knights players who didn’t travel for their preseason game at the Los Angeles Kings.

Theodore is nursing a “minor tweak” he suffered during testing, according to coach Gerard Gallant. His absence was not related to his surgery for testicular cancer this summer.

Gallant said last week that the Knights will bring Theodore back slowly because he was mostly inactive for six weeks after the surgery.

Odds and ends

— Defenseman Nate Schmidt accomplished something unique at the morning skate when his stick broke and his blade flew past the net and over the glass. He bowed to an impressed crowd afterward.

— The Knights created an account on the social media video app TikTok. Fans can follow them by searching “VegasGoldenKnights” on the platform.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault, not pictur ...
Golden Knights tickets remain top seller on StubHub
By / RJ

The Golden Knights are the top-selling NHL team the ticket exchange website StubHub for the third straight season, and outsell the second-place New York Rangers by 28 percent.

 
Golden Knights defensemen share advice for rookies
By / RJ

Golden Knights defensemen Deryk Engelland, Nick Holden, Brayden McNabb, Jon Merrill and Nate Schmidt recalled their NHL debuts and what helped them stick in the league.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) shoots the puck during a team practice at City ...
Golden Knights players want changes to CBA
By / RJ

Despite the decision Monday by the NHL Players Association to not reopen its collective bargaining agreement with the NHL, Golden Knights players still have issues they would like to address with the owners.