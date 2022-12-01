Penguins pressure Knights into rare road loss
The Golden Knights didn’t handle the Pittsburgh Penguins’ forecheck well Thursday and lost the second game of their road trip.
Right wing Kasperi Kapanen scored a go-ahead goal with 10:35 remaining in the third period, and the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Golden Knights 4-3 at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday.
The Knights took a 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to goals from center Jack Eichel and left wing Reilly Smith, but they were overwhelmed by the Penguins’ forecheck.
Pittsburgh tied the game 2-2 with second-period goals from forwards Brock McGinn and Rickard Rakell. Defenseman Shea Theodore put the Knights ahead again 1:26 into the third, but left wing Jake Guentzel scored 6:07 later.
Kapenen then scored his second goal to make the Penguins 6-1-1 in their last eight games. The Knights lost in regulation for the second time in 13 road games.
