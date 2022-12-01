55°F
Golden Knights

Penguins pressure Knights into rare road loss

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2022 - 10:55 am
 
Updated December 1, 2022 - 6:42 pm
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) goes for the puck behind Vegas Golden Knights goaltende ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel (9) returns to the bench after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Rickard Rakell (67) cannot get a shot past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender ...
Pittsburgh Penguins' Rickard Rakell (67) cannot get a shot past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) with Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27) defending during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Rickard Rakell (67) gets a shot behind Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Log ...
Pittsburgh Penguins' Rickard Rakell (67) gets a shot behind Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson with Alec Martinez (23) defending for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) sets up a goal with a pass from in front of Vegas Golde ...
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) sets up a goal with a pass from in front of Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague (14) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Jeff Carter, center, collides with Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan T ...
Pittsburgh Penguins' Rickard Rakell (67) shoots behind Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Th ...
Pittsburgh Penguins' Rickard Rakell (67) shoots behind Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson, back left, for a goal with Golden Knights' Alec Martinez (23) defending during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Jeff Carter, front, collides with Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Th ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27) ties up Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59) during ...
Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59) can't reach a loose puck behind Vegas Golden Knights go ...
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) tiffs on a loose puck behind Vegas Golden Knights goalt ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27) ties up Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59) during ...
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) sets up a goal with a pass in front of Vegas Golden Kni ...
Pittsburgh Penguins' Jeff Carter, center, collides with Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan T ...
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) tiffs on a loose puck behind Vegas Golden Knights goalt ...
Pittsburgh Penguins' Jeff Carter, front, collides with Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Th ...
Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59) cannot reach the puck behind Vegas Golden Knights goalt ...
Right wing Kasperi Kapanen scored a go-ahead goal with 10:35 remaining in the third period, and the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Golden Knights 4-3 at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday.

The Knights took a 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to goals from center Jack Eichel and left wing Reilly Smith, but they were overwhelmed by the Penguins’ forecheck.

Pittsburgh tied the game 2-2 with second-period goals from forwards Brock McGinn and Rickard Rakell. Defenseman Shea Theodore put the Knights ahead again 1:26 into the third, but left wing Jake Guentzel scored 6:07 later.

Kapenen then scored his second goal to make the Penguins 6-1-1 in their last eight games. The Knights lost in regulation for the second time in 13 road games.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

