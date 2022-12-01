Penguins pressure Knights into rare road loss

The Golden Knights didn’t handle the Pittsburgh Penguins’ forecheck well Thursday and lost the second game of their road trip.

Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel (9) returns to the bench after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Rickard Rakell (67) cannot get a shot past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) with Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27) defending during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Rickard Rakell (67) gets a shot behind Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson with Alec Martinez (23) defending for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Jeff Carter, center, collides with Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson, left, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Rickard Rakell (67) shoots behind Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson, back left, for a goal with Golden Knights' Alec Martinez (23) defending during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27) ties up Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59) can't reach a loose puck behind Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Right wing Kasperi Kapanen scored a go-ahead goal with 10:35 remaining in the third period, and the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Golden Knights 4-3 at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday.

The Knights took a 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to goals from center Jack Eichel and left wing Reilly Smith, but they were overwhelmed by the Penguins’ forecheck.

Pittsburgh tied the game 2-2 with second-period goals from forwards Brock McGinn and Rickard Rakell. Defenseman Shea Theodore put the Knights ahead again 1:26 into the third, but left wing Jake Guentzel scored 6:07 later.

Kapenen then scored his second goal to make the Penguins 6-1-1 in their last eight games. The Knights lost in regulation for the second time in 13 road games.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.