Pete DeBoer reaches milestone in Golden Knights’ victory
Coach Pete DeBoer earned his 500th career victory, Reilly Smith scored two goals and the Golden Knights topped the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.
Reilly Smith scored two goals, including the go-ahead goal with 6:04 remaining in the second period, as the Knights remained in third place in the Pacific Division.
Goalie Robin Lehner made his first start since Feb. 9 and picked up his 20th victory, the third time he’s reached that mark in his career.
Keegan Kolesar scored in the first period, adding to his numbers against the Sharks. Three of his nine career goals are against San Jose, including two in the past 10 days.
William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault each added two assists.
The Knights have won 11 straight over their rival and are 18-1-3 all time against the Sharks.
