Pete DeBoer reaches milestone in Golden Knights’ victory

Coach Pete DeBoer earned his 500th career victory, Reilly Smith scored two goals and the Golden Knights topped the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) celebrates a first period goal with teammates during an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) shoots on San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) celebrates a first period goal with teammates during an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) shoots on San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) is checked by San Jose Sharks center Andrew Cogliano (11) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) shoots on San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) with San Jose Sharks defenseman Jacob Middleton (21) defending in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) shoots on San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) shoots on San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) shoots on San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Carnell Johnson performs the national anthem before the start of an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) makes a save in the second period during an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) scrambles for the puck after a face off in the second period during an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) in the second period during an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) in the second period during an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights center Michael Amadio (22) and San Jose Sharks center Jasper Weatherby (26) fight for a loose puck in the second period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Coach Pete DeBoer got his 500th career victory, and the Golden Knights topped San Jose 3-1 on Tuesday in front of an announced crowd of 17,819 at T-Mobile Arena.

Reilly Smith scored two goals, including the go-ahead goal with 6:04 remaining in the second period, as the Knights remained in third place in the Pacific Division.

Goalie Robin Lehner made his first start since Feb. 9 and picked up his 20th victory, the third time he’s reached that mark in his career.

Keegan Kolesar scored in the first period, adding to his numbers against the Sharks. Three of his nine career goals are against San Jose, including two in the past 10 days.

William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault each added two assists.

The Knights have won 11 straight over their rival and are 18-1-3 all time against the Sharks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

