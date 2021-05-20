Pete DeBoer says Golden Knights up to challenge in Minnesota

The Golden Knights are 2-6-0 all time at Xcel Energy Center and never have won in regulation. They finished 1-3-0 in Minnesota this season.

Wild left wing Jordan Greenway (18) dives for the puck followed by Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) during the third period of an NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) and Wild center Nick Bonino (13) compete for the puck during the third period of an NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer didn’t sound like a guy ready to hire an exorcist Wednesday.

But there’s no doubt the Knights have demons to banish as their NHL first-round playoff series shifts to Minnesota for Game 3 on Thursday.

The Knights are 2-6-0 all time at Xcel Energy Center and never have won in regulation. They have a shootout win in their second season and an overtime win in the final regular-season meeting with the Wild on May 5. They finished 1-3-0 in Minnesota this season.

But DeBoer is undaunted by the challenge. He pointed to the Knights’ past two games in Minnesota — their overtime win and a 6-5 loss in which they gave up two goals in the final 1:32 — as proof they can hang in that building.

“We went in there and played two real good games,” DeBoer said. “The way we played the last two times in there, I don’t think there’s any aura to going in there. We’re going to have to play well.”

The Knights weren’t overmatched in Minnesota despite their poor record.

They lost twice by one goal, and their other loss was a one-goal game until the Wild scored on an empty net with six seconds remaining.

They were hardly the only team to struggle at Xcel Energy Center. Minnesota finished 21-5-2 at home, tied with the Knights for the third-best home record in the league.

The Knights, who lost Game 1 at T-Mobile Arena before tying the series Tuesday, must win at least one game in Minnesota to advance to the division finals. They will have to do so in front of a crowd that’s expected to be about 4,500, according to the Star Tribune.

“You never know why it happens, obviously, but we’ve played very well at home,” Minnesota coach Dean Evason said. “Certainly with our fans, who are absolutely tremendous. … (They) gave us life, gave us jump, excitement.”

Injury updates

DeBoer said left wing Max Pacioretty, the Knights’ leading goal scorer, is making progress and considered day to day with an undisclosed injury.

Pacioretty has missed the past eight games. The 32-year-old had 24 goals and finished second on the team with 51 points.

DeBoer didn’t have an update on forward Tomas Nosek, who played three shifts totaling 1:12 Tuesday before leaving with an injury. He scored a career-high 18 points in 38 games.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.