Peter DeBoer pulling off impressive balancing act with Golden Knights

New Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer has been able to make changes to the team’s systems while still prioritizing short-term results.

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) is congratulated after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Sunrise, Fla. The Golden Knights won 7-2. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Peter DeBoer is proving to be an adept tightrope walker early in his Golden Knights tenure.

The coach is achieving the delicate balance of implementing long-term changes while prioritizing short-term results. The Knights are starting to play a different brand of hockey, but more importantly for them, it’s good hockey.

The team is rolling like it rarely has been all season when it returns to T-Mobile Arena on Saturday for its first home game since Jan. 11.

“You guys can see how fast and intense we’re playing,” left wing Max Pacioretty said. “Especially in our own end. It leads to a lot of great offense but also a lot less time spent in our own end. It’s very important for winning hockey games, especially as the games get tighter and the season goes on. That’s how you got to play in the playoffs to have success.”

Tough spot to start

DeBoer wasn’t put in an easy position when he took the Knights’ job. The team was 24-19-6, in fifth place in the Pacific Division and clearly underachieving.

The coaching change signaled the Knights still believed in their group but time was of the essence. There were 33 games left in the season and the team needed to make changes quickly.

They have, but the transition has been smooth. DeBoer has made tweaks. The penalty kill is different. Breakouts have been altered. Defensive zone assignments have been adjusted.

Despite all that, the Knights have rarely shown growing pains under their new coach. They’ve altered aspects of their game without looking hesitant or unsure on the ice.

“Every game there’s going to be mistakes but every game you’re going to minimize those mistakes the more you’re used to doing certain things,” center Paul Stastny said. “It seems like the last couple games we’ve been playing a good team game, a good 60 minutes, kind of all three zones, special teams and now it’s about putting it together.”

The Knights appear well on their way.

They capped an impressive post-bye four-game trip with a 7-2 rout over the Florida Panthers on Thursday, scoring their most goals of the season. The trip was a big test for DeBoer’s modifications. The Knights played the Carolina Hurricanes, Nashville Predators, Tampa Bay Lightning and Panthers — teams with a combined .609 points percentage — and went 3-1.

Against four playoff hopefuls the team had a total edge of 16-9 in goals and 90-49 in scoring chances. Simply put, they were excellent.

Home after 8 games

Now they get to show off that improvement to their fans. When the Knights left for eight consecutive road games they were downtrodden. They’re soaring upon their return, and just two points behind the Vancouver Canucks for first place in the Pacific.

It took an impressive balancing act to pull that off. DeBoer was up to the task.

”I’m a big believer that if we’re playing the right way then the points in the standings and the playoff spots will take care of themselves,” DeBoer said Wednesday, a day the rout over the Panthers. “I know the clock’s ticking and the games are winding down but we got enough time that if our game’s in the right place, which it has been the last three nights, then I’m comfortable that’ll take care of itself.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.