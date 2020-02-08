61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Peter DeBoer speaks at City National Arena for first time

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2020 - 10:28 am
 

Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer addressed the media at City National Arena for the first time after the team’s morning skate Saturday.

DeBoer was hired Jan. 15 but coached his first seven games with the Knights on the road. The Knights host Carolina at 7 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Los Angeles Kings' Alec Martinez during an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Mo ...
Golden Knights interested in acquiring Alec Martinez from Kings
By Ben Gotz and David Schoen / RJ

The Golden Knights have shown interest in trading for Los Angeles Kings defenseman Alec Martinez ahead of the Feb. 24 deadline. He is a two-time Stanley Cup champion.