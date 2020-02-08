Peter DeBoer speaks at City National Arena for first time

Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer will address the media at City National Arena for the first time after the team’s morning skate Saturday.

Vegas Golden Knights new head coach Peter DeBoer talks to media after defeating the Ottawa Senators 4-2 in an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer addressed the media at City National Arena for the first time after the team’s morning skate Saturday.

DeBoer was hired Jan. 15 but coached his first seven games with the Knights on the road. The Knights host Carolina at 7 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.