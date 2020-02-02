Peter DeBoer uses positive reinforcement with Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are very much a work in progress as coach Peter DeBoer tweaks their defensive zone positioning, breakouts and special teams.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) moves the puck away from Nashville Predators center Nick Bonino (13) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As new Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer reviewed film with his players before Saturday’s game against the Nashville Predators, he had a distinct advantage: A lot of the clips were positive.

DeBoer was quick to point out things the team did well in a 4-3 road win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. He’s hoping positive reinforcement helps the system changes he wants to make stick quicker.

His counterpart, Predators coach John Hynes, is employing the same tactic. It’s a lot easier to get players to buy into changes if they see results early.

“It’s always nicer to reinforce what you’re trying to do with positive video,” DeBoer said. “It’s critical. You have some success with some of the things you’re trying to do early to create that belief system.”

The Knights are very much a work in progress as DeBoer tweaks their defensive zone positioning, breakouts and special teams. Wins like Friday’s — on the road against a team with the NHL’s sixth-best goal differential — can speed that up.

That has been Hynes’ experience in Nashville. He’s in almost the exact same position as DeBoer. He was fired by a struggling team earlier in the season (New Jersey Devils), then hired by a talented yet underachieving team. In his case, it was the Predators on Jan. 7.

An impressive comeback win in Washington on Wednesday seemed to give the Predators confidence. DeBoer is hoping the Knights’ win in Carolina can have a similar effect.

“That’s usually the most important thing when you try to implement things is (if) you can get some success out of the messages you’re sending to the guys, because that’s ultimately what really gets the buy-in,” Hynes said.

Whitecloud in

Defenseman Zach Whitecloud was called up by the Knights on Friday and played his second NHL game Saturday. It came 667 days after his debut April 5, 2018, against the Edmonton Oilers.

If the 23-year-old’s head grew a few sizes upon returning to the NHL, DeBoer was there to return it to normal.

DeBoer stumbled on his name — “The young guy, is it Whitecloud?” — when announcing the lineup change. Despite the slip, the coach said he was excited to watch the rookie.

DeBoer said he watched video of Whitecloud and talked to Rocky Thompson, the coach of the Knights’ American Hockey League affiliate, to learn more about his new blue liner.

“He’s a right-shot D, and we don’t have a lot of those,” DeBoer said. “I know the organization’s high on him. I’m looking forward to seeing what he looks like.”

Engelland out

Defenseman Deryk Engelland was a healthy scratch to make room for Whitecloud. It was the 37-year-old’s first missed game since Nov. 25.

Engelland has seen his role reduced under DeBoer. He played an average of 15:31 in his past four games, down from his season average of 17:38.

