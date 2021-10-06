71°F
Peyton Krebs shines in Golden Knights’ preseason win over Avalanche

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 5, 2021 - 8:41 pm
 
Updated October 5, 2021 - 8:45 pm
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid (56) moves the puck under pressure from Vegas Go ...
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid (56) moves the puck under pressure from Vegas Golden Knights forward Nolan Patrick (41) and center William Karlsson (71) during a preseason NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid (56) grabs the puck from the air against the Veg ...
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid (56) grabs the puck from the air against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Dennis Gilbert (48) punches Vegas Golden Knights left wing Willia ...
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Dennis Gilbert (48) punches Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates a goal against the Vegas Golden Kn ...
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) is looked at by a trainer after taking a sk ...
Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) is looked at by a trainer after taking a skate to the face against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and Vegas Golden Knights forward Jake Leschys ...
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and Vegas Golden Knights forward Jake Leschyshyn (15) fight for the puck along the boards during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) reacts to a goal against Vegas Golden Knight ...
Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) reacts to a goal against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates a goal against the Colorado Avalan ...
Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates a goal against the Colorado Avalanche with teammates during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Colorado Avalanche goalie Jonas Johansson looks on against the Vegas Golden Knights during the ...
Colorado Avalanche goalie Jonas Johansson looks on against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz (39) reacts to being injured against the Vegas Gol ...
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz (39) reacts to being injured against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Rookie Peyton Krebs made his case to be included on the opening night roster, notching four points in the Golden Knights’ 7-4 victory over Colorado on Tuesday at Ball Arena in Denver.

The 2019 first-round pick scored on a deflection early in the third period and added three assists in his best showing of the preseason thus far. Krebs also was involved in Reilly Smith’s unassisted goal that put the Knights ahead 3-1 in the third period.

Defenseman Alec Martinez scored twice, and center William Karlsson finished with a goal and an assist. Keegan Kolesar opened the scoring in the first period.

The Knights led 6-2 before the Avalanche scored a pair power-play goals in the third period.

Mikko Rantanen and Andre Burakovsky each had two goals, and Nathan MacKinnon tallied two assists for Colorado.

The Avalanche went 3-for-4 on the power play.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

