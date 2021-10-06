Peyton Krebs shines in Golden Knights’ preseason win over Avalanche
Rookie Peyton Krebs made his case to be included on the opening night roster, notching four points in the Golden Knights’ 7-4 victory over Colorado on Tuesday at Ball Arena in Denver.
The 2019 first-round pick scored on a deflection early in the third period and added three assists in his best showing of the preseason thus far. Krebs also was involved in Reilly Smith’s unassisted goal that put the Knights ahead 3-1 in the third period.
Defenseman Alec Martinez scored twice, and center William Karlsson finished with a goal and an assist. Keegan Kolesar opened the scoring in the first period.
The Knights led 6-2 before the Avalanche scored a pair power-play goals in the third period.
Mikko Rantanen and Andre Burakovsky each had two goals, and Nathan MacKinnon tallied two assists for Colorado.
The Avalanche went 3-for-4 on the power play.
