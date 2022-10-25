Phil Kessel breaks NHL record as Knights rally past Sharks

Golden Knights right wing Phil Kessel made history Tuesday in San Jose, while his team made a third-period comeback to defeat the Sharks.

Vegas Golden Knights center Phil Kessel (8) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Vegas Golden Knights center Phil Kessel (8) waves to the crowd while being congratulated for playing his 990th consecutive game during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Vegas Golden Knights center Phil Kessel (8) takes the ice to warm up before an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden gets ready to take the ice to warm up before an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Vegas Golden Knights center Phil Kessel (8) and teammates warm up before an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) passes the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) and San Jose Sharks defenseman Matt Benning (5) compete for possession of the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) and San Jose Sharks left wing Oskar Lindblom (23) compete for possession of the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) blocks a shot by San Jose Sharks left wing Evgeny Svechnikov, left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) deflects a shot against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Jose Sharks left wing Evgeny Svechnikov (10) looks to pass against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Jose Sharks center Luke Kunin (11) chases after Vegas Golden Knights center Phil Kessel (8) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates with center Chandler Stephenson (20) and defenseman Shea Theodore (27) after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the third period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the third period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, top, reacts afters scoring against San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) congratulates William Karlsson (71) after a score against the San Jose Sharks during the third period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Jose Sharks center Luke Kunin (11) chases after Vegas Golden Knights center Phil Kessel (8) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) deflects a shot against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Jose Sharks center Nico Sturm (7) and Vegas Golden Knights center Michael Amadio (22) chase after the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) and San Jose Sharks left wing Alexander Barabanov (94) compete for possession of the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

The truth became obvious as Golden Knights right wing Phil Kessel got a congratulatory pat on the head from teammate Zach Whitecloud and a hug from Nic Hague in the corner of San Jose’s SAP Center.

It was Kessel’s world Tuesday. Everyone else was just living in it.

The 35-year-old veteran achieved not one but two significant career milestones against the Sharks in front of an announced crowd of 12,003. He set the NHL record for consecutive games played at 990 once the puck was dropped, surpassing Keith Yandle for the longest streak in history.

Kessel then took a pass from center Brett Howden, sped through the neutral zone, got inside position on defenseman Matt Benning and chipped the puck by goaltender Matt Reimer with 4:09 left in the first period for his 400th career goal.

Kessel appeared to hit the mark Monday, but was denied by a challenge from Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe. It seemed cruel at the time. Turns out, it was just setting the stage for something better during the Knights’ 4-2 win over the Sharks.

“I like to play,” Kessel said Monday. “I enjoy going out there and competing and playing the games. Obviously, been doing it for a long time. It’s still fun to me.”

It was almost too perfect that Kessel made NHL history with a smaller viewing audience than expected.

The Knights’ game started on ESPN2 instead of ESPN because Colorado and the New York Rangers went to a shootout. It was fitting many missed Kessel’s record-setting first shift. The spotlight-shunning goal scorer admitted Monday that when it comes to the attention his achievement brings, “I don’t like it.”

Kessel still had to endure a standing ovation at SAP Center once he took his place alongside the NFL’s Brett Favre, the NBA’s A.C. Green and MLB’s Cal Ripken Jr., who congratulated him on joining the ironman club.

The record was a long time coming for Kessel.

His streak began Nov. 3, 2009. He was 22 and an incredible offensive talent who went fifth overall in the draft three years prior. He’s now a two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Pittsburgh Penguins, a father and someone who has seen all the highs and lows the NHL has to offer.

Through it all, Kessel has scored goals, won over teammates with his easygoing nature and played in every game he could. The record adds a significant chapter to his resume that could stand for a while. Carolina defenseman Brent Burns, 37, has played in 685 consecutive games. No other active player has appeared in more than 500 straight.

Only 9 percent of all NHL skaters were even in the league when Kessel’s streak started.

“Obviously an incredible career that he’s put together and continues to build on,” center Jack Eichel said. “That’s a pretty impressive record coming from someone like myself who struggles to stay in the lineup. … I’d be shocked if we see someone else who ever comes close to it.”

Kessel’s goal was special in his own right.

He’s only the 13th American player in NHL history to score 400 goals. He’s the 11th active player to reach that mark. He lost the milestone once because the Knights were ruled offside on his power-play goal Monday, but coach Bruce Cassidy said some prophetic words at a T-Mobile Arena podium after the game.

“It’s unfortunate it didn’t stand,” Cassidy said. “But maybe it’s setting the stage for tomorrow.”

Kessel’s first Knights goal gave his team an early 1-0 lead before San Jose answered back in the second period. Forwards Nico Sturm and Matt Nieto scored against former Sharks goaltender Adin Hill for a 2-1 lead.

The Knights responded in the third with goals from defenseman Shea Theodore, center William Karlsson and captain Mark Stone to earn their sixth win, tied with Boston for the most in the NHL.

The result was only fitting. The night belonged to Kessel. The Knights couldn’t let his accomplishments be overshadowed by a loss, especially in San Jose. Instead, the team extended its points streak to 18 games (15-0-3) against the Sharks.

“When you know Phil, how great of a guy he is, how good he is in the locker room, you’re always happy for him,” defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said Monday. “These are fun things for a guy like that.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.