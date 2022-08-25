96°F
Phil Kessel introduced as Golden Knight

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2022 - 12:01 pm
 
Updated August 25, 2022 - 12:12 pm
FILE - Arizona Coyotes' Phil Kessel (81) skates up ice during their NHL hockey game against the ...
FILE - Arizona Coyotes' Phil Kessel (81) skates up ice during their NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb, File)

Veteran forward Phil Kessel is being introduced for the first time as a Golden Knight on Thursday.

Kessel signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Knights on Wednesday. The 34-year-old has 399 goals and 557 assists in 1,204 NHL games. He also has 34 goals and 47 assists in 96 playoff games. He won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

Kessel has appeared in 982 consecutive games, seven off Keith Yandle’s NHL record. He is on pace to tie the record October 24 against the Toronoto Maple Leafs and break it the following day against the San Jose Sharks.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

