Pierre-Edouard Bellemare leads Avalanche past Golden Knights

Ex-Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored two goals to help the Colorado Avalanche defeat his former team at T-Mobile Arena on Monday.

Colorado Avalanche players celebrate a goal by center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, obscured, during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault is at right. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

Colorado Avalanche center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) scores on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Former Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored two goals to help the Colorado Avalanche defeat his former team 7-3 at T-Mobile Arena on Monday.

Matt Nieto, Nazem Kadri, Gabriel Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen and Valeri Nichushkin also scored for the Avalanche (23-11-3).

Ryan Reaves, Max Pacioretty and William Carrier scored for the Knights (20-14-6).

Bellemare, who played for the Knights during their first two seasons, has tallied three goals at T-Mobile Arena this season. He has three everywhere else.

