Golden Knights

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare leads Avalanche past Golden Knights

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 23, 2019 - 9:47 pm
 

Former Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored two goals to help the Colorado Avalanche defeat his former team 7-3 at T-Mobile Arena on Monday.

Matt Nieto, Nazem Kadri, Gabriel Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen and Valeri Nichushkin also scored for the Avalanche (23-11-3).

Ryan Reaves, Max Pacioretty and William Carrier scored for the Knights (20-14-6).

Bellemare, who played for the Knights during their first two seasons, has tallied three goals at T-Mobile Arena this season. He has three everywhere else.

