Pierre-Edouard Bellemare leads Avalanche past Golden Knights
Ex-Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored two goals to help the Colorado Avalanche defeat his former team at T-Mobile Arena on Monday.
Former Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored two goals to help the Colorado Avalanche defeat his former team 7-3 at T-Mobile Arena on Monday.
Matt Nieto, Nazem Kadri, Gabriel Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen and Valeri Nichushkin also scored for the Avalanche (23-11-3).
Ryan Reaves, Max Pacioretty and William Carrier scored for the Knights (20-14-6).
Bellemare, who played for the Knights during their first two seasons, has tallied three goals at T-Mobile Arena this season. He has three everywhere else.
More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @GoldenEdgeRJ on Twitter.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.