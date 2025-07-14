Popular ex-Knights enforcer calls former rival ‘my new favorite team’

Ryan Reaves now plays for the San Jose Sharks, a bitter rival when he played for the Golden Knights and feuded specifically with Evander Kane.

Raiders punter AJ Cole, left, smiles as he talks to San Jose Sharks right winger Ryan Reaves during a Battle For Vegas charity softball game between Team Eichel and Team Bowers Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Former Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves knows it’s time to move on from what was once a bitter rivalry with the Sharks now that he’ll be wearing their logo on his sweater.

“It’s going to take some getting used to,” Reaves said Saturday, two days after he was traded from the Toronto Maple Leafs to San Jose. “Obviously, there’s a little bit of history there. But I go where I’m wanted, so it’s my new favorite team.”

Those words would have been stunning to hear when Reaves help ratchet up a rivalry with the Sharks that peaked during a bitter playoff series in 2019. That famously included then-San Jose forward Evander Kane saying Reaves’ fighting skills were overblown, as he referred to him as the “Muffin Man.”

While the rivalry between Reaves and Kane, now with the Vancouver Canucks, still burns, Reaves was just fine being back in Las Vegas and participating in a charity softball game Saturday as a member of the Knights team at Las Vegas Ballpark, even though he’s now technically a rival.

“We put all that aside until the season,” Reaves said. “Then it’s game on.”

When the season starts, Reaves is aware of what’s expected of him with his new team. The Sharks are loaded with young talent, and Reaves was brought in as a protector and mentor.

“I’d like to help the team grow,” he said. “There’s a ton of good, young talent, and they’re looking for a veteran presence to kind of guide them through things. It’d be great to help them get in the playoffs and take a run at it.”

It’s a role he accepts as he pushes to remain in the NHL at age 38.

“You kind of have to at 38,” he said. “If you’re not playing a lot of minutes, you have to embrace some kind of role, right? So, yeah, I embrace it.”

Las Vegas love affair

Reaves has played in 912 career games and has made it a goal to play in 1,000. He has one year left on his contract, so he must do enough this season to earn at least one more deal to make that happen.

Some of those games will be played in Las Vegas now that he is back in the Knights’ division. Reaves has fond memories of the city from his four seasons with the team. He got a huge ovation when he was introduced Saturday before the game against the Raiders, even though he will now be wearing teal.

“This city and these fans have always shown great support for me,” he said. “That’s why I come out here and show my love back.”

Reaves also offered a ringing endorsement for the newest member of the Knights, his former Maple Leafs teammate Mitch Marner.

“He’s got a lot of talent,” Reaves said. “He’s one of the best players in the world. He holds on to the puck, draws three or four guys on him and then he finds the open guy. Great personality, too. Lot of fun, lot of energy. I think they’re going to love him here.”

