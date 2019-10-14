66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Power play, Marc-Andre Fleury lead Golden Knights past Los Angeles Kings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 13, 2019 - 9:40 pm
 

LOS ANGELES — Center Paul Stastny scored twice on the power play, Marc-Andre Fleury was outstanding playing for the second time in two days and the Golden Knights defeated the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 Sunday.

Fleury made 36 saves and improved to 4-0-1 in Game 2 when playing on back-to-back days for the Knights (4-2). Right wing Reilly Smith, left wing Max Pacioretty and right wing Mark Stone also scored. The Knights finished 3-for-3 on the power play.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) celebrates after scoring a goal against San Jose Shark ...
Golden Knights enjoy easy first back-to-back
By / RJ

The Golden Knights first back-to-back this season involved the team traveling to Los Angeles after a 6-2 win against the Calgary Flames on Saturday.