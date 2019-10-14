Power play, Marc-Andre Fleury lead Golden Knights past Los Angeles Kings

The Golden Knights went 3-for-3 on the power play and defeated the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 Sunday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — Center Paul Stastny scored twice on the power play, Marc-Andre Fleury was outstanding playing for the second time in two days and the Golden Knights defeated the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 Sunday.

Fleury made 36 saves and improved to 4-0-1 in Game 2 when playing on back-to-back days for the Knights (4-2). Right wing Reilly Smith, left wing Max Pacioretty and right wing Mark Stone also scored. The Knights finished 3-for-3 on the power play.

