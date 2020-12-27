Previewing the NHL’s West Division

Where do the Knights fit in the NHL’s new West Division?

FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2020, file photo, St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo plays against the Nashville Predators in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Nashville, Tenn. The Vegas Golden Knights have agreed to terms on a $61.6 million, seven-year contract with top free agent Pietrangelo. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

The Golden Knights’ season will come down to being the best in the West.

The NHL’s 2021 format includes only division games in the regular season and divisional playoffs until the field is narrowed to a final four. That means fans can get used to seeing the same players, jerseys and arenas as the Knights keep circling through their seven West Division opponents. They will play each division foe eight times.

The top four in the standings will make the playoffs, and the first two rounds will pit those teams against one another until one is left standing. No one gets to play for the Stanley Cup without getting out of the West first.

Because of the division’s increased importance, here’s a look at the Knights’ rivals this season. Odds are courtesy of the Westgate:

Anaheim Ducks

2019-20 record: 29-33-9

Key addition: D Kevin Shattenkirk

Key loss: D Erik Gudbranson

Stanley Cup odds: 100-1 (T-27th)

The skinny: The Ducks enter the season with limited expectations thanks to a forward group that does little to scare opposing teams. Anaheim finished 29th in goals per game last season and needs to keep adding firepower through the draft.

Arizona Coyotes

2019-20 record: 33-29-8, lost 4-1 in first round to Colorado Avalanche

Key addition: GM Bill Armstrong

Key loss: LW Taylor Hall

Stanley Cup odds: 80-1 (T-25th)

The skinny: The Coyotes made a playoff push last season by trading for Hall, but he left to sign with Buffalo. This is an expensive roster with limited upside. Armstrong has his work cut out for him to set up the franchise for consistent success.

Colorado Avalanche

2019-20 record: 42-20-8, lost 4-3 in second round to Dallas Stars

Key additions: LW Brandon Saad, D Devon Toews

Key losses: F Vladislav Namestnikov, D Nikita Zadorov

Stanley Cup odds: 6-1 (T-1st)

The skinny: The rich got richer this offseason as the Avalanche used their cap space to add a top-six forward in Saad and a top-four defenseman in Toews. All Colorado needs to do now is pray for health. Its time in the bubble was undone by injuries, as third-string goaltender Michael Hutchinson started the team’s last three games.

Golden Knights

2019-20 record: 39-24-8, lost 4-1 in conference final to Dallas Stars

Key addition: D Alex Pietrangelo

Key losses: F Nick Cousins, D Deryk Engelland, D Jon Merrill, D Nate Schmidt, C Paul Stastny

Stanley Cup odds: 6-1 (T-1st)

The skinny: The Knights got aggressive this offseason and signed the best free agent on the market in Pietrangelo. They had to sacrifice other valuable players to do so, but the move signaled the team is all-in on winning a Stanley Cup. It has the talent to do so.

Los Angeles Kings

2019-20 record: 29-35-6

Key additions: C Lias Andersson, C Quinton Byfield, D Olli Maatta

Key losses: None

Stanley Cup odds: 100-1 (T-27th)

The skinny: The Kings’ rebuild picked up a major addition in Byfield, the No. 2 pick in this year’s draft. This season will all be about developing him and the rest of the franchise’s prospects while turning over the NHL roster. Los Angeles shipped out five veterans at the trade deadline. Similar moves could be on the way.

Minnesota Wild

2019-20 record: 35-27-7, lost 3-1 in play-in round to Vancouver Canucks

Key additions: F Nick Bjugstad, C Nick Bonino, C Marcus Johansson, LW Kirill Kaprizov, G Cam Talbot

Key losses: LW Ryan Donato, G, Devan Dubnyk, C Mikko Koivu, F Luke Kunin, C Eric Staal

Stanley Cup odds: 60-1 (T-19th)

The skinny: General manager Bill Guerin tweaked the Wild’s roster this offseason while keeping the team competitive in the short term. Talbot should stabilize a team that finished with the third-worst save percentage in the NHL last season. Highly touted prospect Kaprizov should add much-needed dynamism to the forward group.

San Jose Sharks

2019-20 record: 29-36-5

Key additions: LW Ryan Donato, G Devan Dubnyk, LW Patrick Marleau

Key loss: G Aaron Dell

Stanley Cup odds: 60-1 (T-19th)

The skinny: The Sharks’ long run of success ended last season thanks to age, injuries and poor depth. Most of those problems haven’t gone away, and the team’s goaltending should still be an issue with Martin Jones and Dubnyk. San Jose doesn’t appear set for a quick rebound.

St. Louis Blues

2019-20 record: 42-19-10, lost 4-2 in first round to Vancouver Canucks

Key additions: LW Kyle Clifford, D Torey Krug

Key losses: G Jake Allen, D Alex Pietrangelo, D Alexander Steen

Stanley Cup odds: 25-1 (12th)

The skinny: The 2019 champions made one of the more interesting moves of the offseason by signing Krug to replace Pietrangelo, their captain. The Blues need Krug’s power-play prowess to translate. They also have to hope sniper Vladimir Tarasenko can get healthy after missing most of last season and postseason.

