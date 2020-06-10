Projecting Golden Knights’ expanded postseason roster

Here are the seven skaters likely to be added to the Golden Knights’ expanded roster for the NHL’s 24-team postseason tournament.

Thanks to a glitch on the Golden Knights’ website, visitors to the team’s roster page Wednesday were greeted with a couple of old names and several new ones, too.

Former players Cody Eakin and Malcolm Subban, each of whom was traded by the Knights before the February deadline, appeared along with seven skaters and two goalies from the Knights’ minor league affiliate.

Not coincidentally, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly confirmed last month the league envisions expanded rosters for its 24-team postseason tournament. Multiple reports suggest teams would be permitted to carry 28 skaters and an unlimited number of goaltenders.

In an email to the Review-Journal on Wednesday, Daly said the details are still being worked out with the NHL Players’ Association.

But some quick math shows the Knights have 21 skaters (13 forwards and eight defensemen) who are shoo-ins for the roster if healthy, plus the seven latest additions from the American Hockey League. That equals 28 skaters.

Hmmm.

If the leaked information on the website is accurate and the league and NHLPA agree on the proposed roster composition, here are the skaters likely to be added to the Knights’ expanded postseason roster:

Forwards (5)

Brandon Pirri — He has the best track record of success at the NHL level with 72 goals in 275 career appearances and was the top offensive threat for the Chicago Wolves in the AHL at almost a point per game. The 29-year-old’s streakiness is legendary and could be useful in a tournament setting if he finds a hot stick. Pirri had eight goals in 11 games after being recalled in December 2018, but also had one point in 11 games after making the team out of training camp this season.

Keegan Kolesar — The bruising winger is the organization’s closest like-for-like replacement on the fourth line should another physical forward such as William Carrier or Ryan Reaves sustain an injury. Kolesar made his NHL debut Jan. 11 against Columbus, his former club, and registered two hits and one shot on goal in 12:06 of ice time. The 23-year-old had 18 points (three goals, 15 assists) in 33 AHL games after notching 20 goals in 2018-19.

Gage Quinney — The 24-year-old moved up the organization’s depth chart this season and would provide insurance as a bottom-six center since Cody Glass is not expected to be available after undergoing knee surgery in March. Quinney became the first player born in Nevada to appear in an NHL game Feb. 22 and made three appearances for the Knights with one assist. He was third in scoring for the Wolves with 36 points (17 goals, 19 assists) in 46 games.

Patrick Brown — The Knights appear to favor Brown’s experience and versatility over the potential of 20-year-old wing Lucas Elvenes, who led the Wolves with 48 points (12 goals, 36 assists) in 59 games. Brown appeared in eight NHL playoff games for Carolina in 2018-19, and the gritty 28-year-old can play center or wing and kill penalties. He scored in his lone appearance with the Knights on Feb. 23 at Anaheim and has three points in 29 career NHL games.

Valentin Zykov — This would be some kind of reward for a player who served a 20-game suspension after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance and could be headed back to Russia as an unrestricted free agent after the season. But what if prospect Jack Dugan is eligible to sign a contract for the 2019-20 season? If the NHL gives in to the union’s wishes, the Knights could opt to burn the first year of Dugan’s contract rather than select Zykov.

Defensemen (2)

Nic Hague — The 21-year-old spent the first half of the season shuttling between the NHL and AHL before returning to the minors in January when Zach Whitecloud was recalled. Hague scored his first NHL goal Jan. 21 at Boston and had 11 points in 38 games. He had one goal and 10 points in 21 games with the Wolves. A strong showing this summer could springboard the left-handed shot into a larger role with the Knights entering the 2020-21 campaign.

Jake Bischoff — The steady 25-year-old made his NHL debut in the Knights’ victory at Pittsburgh on Oct. 19 and averaged 15:36 of ice time in his four appearances before he was sent back to the minors. Bischoff had nine points and a minus-15 rating in 52 games with the Wolves. But he can play either side of defense and remains ahead of Dylan Coghlan, who has a booming right-hand shot, or Jimmy Schuldt in the pecking order on the blue line.

