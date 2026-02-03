Rasmus Andersson has to ‘learn on the fly’ with Golden Knights

Defenseman Rasmus Andersson has played six games in eight days with the Vegas Golden Knights and hasn’t had one practice since being acquired from the Calgary Flames on Jan. 18.

‘Right now, it sucks’: Golden Knights still struggling to start on time

Vegas Golden Knights' Rasmus Andersson (4) scores on Ottawa Senators goaltender Mads Sogaard (40) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) plays against the Dallas Stars during an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Ottawa Senators' Ridly Greig (71) and Vegas Golden Knights' Rasmus Andersson (4) collide along the boards during first-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights Rasmus Andersson (4) battles for the puck with Toronto Maple Leafs' Jake McCabe (22) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Rasmus Andersson, physically, is here. Whether he’s had time to breathe is another matter.

The past two weeks have been a blur for the Vegas Golden Knights defenseman, having gone from immigration procedures to jumping headfirst for a stretch of six games in eight days.

Not to mention he hasn’t had one full practice with his new team since being acquired from the Calgary Flames on Jan. 18.

“I think he has to learn on the fly,” Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “It’s that simple.”

Andersson probably would have liked to have joined his new team under better circumstances. The Knights’ current run of seven losses in eight games has come since the trade.

They’re 1-3-2 with the 29-year-old, who has three points in that stretch. The win was his debut in Toronto on Jan. 23.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” Andersson said.

Right place, wrong time

There’s plenty of blame to go around for the Knights’ struggles. But Andersson can’t be at the forefront.

Yes, he and Noah Hanifin — now reunited after playing for four years together in Calgary — have been outscored 6-5 when together on the ice in 103:33 of five-on-five, according to Natural Stat Trick.

The Knights have allowed more shot attempts (112-102), and while more have been on goal in their favor (50-41), they’re down in scoring chances (51-41) but winning in high-danger chances (19-14).

In short, it’s a roller-coaster. Much like it’s been for Andersson since he arrived.

“I think there’s a different system everywhere you go,” Andersson said. “I feel comfortable with the puck, making plays and joining the rush. I try to shoot a lot and get pucks in there.”

What Knights expected

There have been glimpses of why the Knights invested as much as they did to get Andersson — a veteran in Zach Whitecloud, potentially two first-round picks and a prospect.

His vision offensively comes as advertised. Andersson is a willing playmaker who loves to get into the play. His assist to set up Ivan Barbashev’s goal Thursday night against Dallas is a perfect example.

Defensively, as expected, there have been hiccups. His gap control on the rush isn’t where it should be. He and Hanifin, being offensive-minded defensemen, are going to give up their share of looks at the other end.

Them both coming from Calgary, whose defensive structure is similar to that of the Knights, allows for an easier transition.

Andersson said there are things he needs to get better at — like where to be on the penalty kill at certain points — but it’s going to take time.

“The d-zone is pretty similar,” Andersson said. “That’s what makes it easier.”

Learning as they go

Cassidy stresses that he doesn’t want Andersson to deviate too much from his game. He’s relying on Andersson having played 590 NHL games and his understanding of the league to get him through this.

“I don’t think we can jam Vegas Golden Knights style and all our players down his throat,” Cassidy said. “I think he still needs to be himself and adapt.”

Because of how condensed the schedule is, practice isn’t even what it’s designed for, Cassidy said.

“When we go out there, it’s getting your touches and flow, more than all kinds of teaching,” he said. “We’ve done a lot of teaching in video. Because you’re sort of limited and you’re playing the next day, so you’re not going to have these heavy grinding (practice sessions on) d-zone coverage. I think that’d be tough on the guys.

“If it’s not going well this time of year with no practice time, you’ve got to practice on the fly. I’m grateful we have veteran guys in the lineup that can absorb stuff without walking through all of it. If you were a younger team, it would be difficult.”

Tuesday probably will be Andersson’s first practice day with the Knights. Then, he will play a back-to-back at home — starting with the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday — then get on a plane to Milan, Italy, and represent Sweden in the Winter Olympics.

Hopefully he remembers to breathe, while trying to help the Knights find a way out of this slide.

“I don’t like using the word frustrating, but we have to bear down to start and come out better. Not chase the game all the time,” Andersson said. “It feels like that’s what we’re doing.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

Up next

Who: Canucks at Golden Knights

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: KMCC-34

Radio: KFLG 94.7 FM/KKGK 1340 AM