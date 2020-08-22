Recapping season series between the Golden Knights, Canucks

The Golden Knights and Canucks have not met in 2020. The two games they did play in December were wide-open, entertaining affairs.

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) vies for control of the puck with Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Vancouver Canucks are the only team never to beat the Golden Knights in regulation.

In 10 meetings, the Knights are 8-0-2 and outscored Vancouver 44-25, excluding shootouts.

The teams have not met in 2020. They were scheduled to play March 23 at T-Mobile Arena and then face off in the regular-season finale March 4 in British Columbia, but the games were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The two games they did play were wide-open, entertaining affairs four days apart in December. Here is a recap:

Golden Knights 6, Canucks 3

Dec. 15, 2019

T-Mobile Arena

The Knights took advantage of Vancouver being on the second game of a back-to-back and cruised to the win in their 200th regular-season game in franchise history.

Max Pacioretty finished with two goals and two assists to extend his goal streak to four games. Two other players reached milestones. Jonathan Marchessault scored his 100th career NHL goal and defenseman Shea Theodore had three assists to reach 100 career points.

Marchessault and Mark Stone scored less than five minutes apart in the second period to stake the Knights to a 4-1 lead. Nick Holden and Valentin Zykov also had goals for the Knights.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves and improved to 12-2-1 lifetime against the Canucks.

Brock Boeser led Vancouver with a goal and an assist, and Elias Pettersson and Jake Virtanen also scored for the Canucks.

Canucks 5, Golden Knights 4 (OT)

Dec. 19, 2019

At Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia

The Knights overcame a two-goal deficit after the first period but lost the first game of the Fathers Trip when Canucks defenseman Christopher Tanev scored 1:30 into overtime.

Mark Stone tied the game with 4:20 remaining in the third period after Reilly Smith and Nick Holden scored in the second period to help the Knights overcome a 3-1 deficit.

Holden’s goal came less than 30 seconds after he delivered a check from behind to Josh Leivo. The Canucks forward sustained a fractured kneecap and hasn’t appeared in a game since.

Jonathan Marchessault added a goal and an assist for the Knights.

Pettersson’s second goal of the game put Vancouver ahead 4-3 with 10:41 left in the third period. Antoine Roussel and Tanner Pearson also scored for the Canucks.

