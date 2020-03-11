Reilly Smith roasts Panthers talking about playing without fans
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith jabbed one of his former clubs while talking about the lack of fans for Wednesday’s practice.
Smith was asked how it felt without the usual crowd at City National Arena and noted it was no different than the other pregame skates with a far-from-capacity audience.
Reilly Smith on the lack of fans at practice: "It doesn't change that much. We have pregame skates all the time with not that many fans. I also played a few years in Florida with not many fans, so …"#VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/07avvRwKJb
— David Schoen 📰🗞🏒 (@DavidSchoenLVRJ) March 11, 2020
“I also played a few years in Florida (Panthers) with not that many fans, so I’m used to it,” Smith said.
