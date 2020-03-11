63°F
Golden Knights

Reilly Smith roasts Panthers talking about playing without fans

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2020 - 1:12 pm
 

Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith jabbed one of his former clubs while talking about the lack of fans for Wednesday’s practice.

Smith was asked how it felt without the usual crowd at City National Arena and noted it was no different than the other pregame skates with a far-from-capacity audience.

“I also played a few years in Florida (Panthers) with not that many fans, so I’m used to it,” Smith said.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

THE LATEST
 
Golden Knights outlast Calgary Flames
By / RJ

Shea Theodore scored with 1:10 remaining in the third period, and the Golden Knights moved back into first place in the Pacific Division with a 5-3 victory over Calgary.