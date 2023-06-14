Relive the magic of the Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup
The Golden Knights are Stanley Cup champions. Relive all the excitement from Tuesday night through these social media posts.
No, it wasn’t a dream. The Golden Knights are Stanley Cup champions.
Relive all the excitement from Tuesday night through these social media posts:
New hardware alert!!! 😂 #CupInSix pic.twitter.com/wsFlWEM2kI
— 🏆 – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 14, 2023
Jonathan Marchessault was miked and TNT gave us some audio of the celebration pic.twitter.com/lZDPxzUTnz
— CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) June 14, 2023
The Captain Bringing the Stanley Cup into the club was electric @LasVegasLocally @VitalVegas pic.twitter.com/IkuUGkFoaW
— Jon Grace (@JonGrace) June 14, 2023
Another NHL season comes to a close where memories were made, stars were born and history was etched into the books. 🏒 pic.twitter.com/RCNAzEJ61p
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 14, 2023
"You win daddy, you win"🥹 #VGK #StanleyCupFinals pic.twitter.com/a5WxwQOaoE
— KJ💙💛🌻 (@stuckncalgary) June 14, 2023
Forecast: champagne showers courtesy of @50cent and @lecheminduroi 🍾 pic.twitter.com/7IOQvSwUpg
— 🏆 – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 14, 2023
Jack Eichel: STANLEY CUP CHAMPION 🏆 pic.twitter.com/5Si8XwxynG
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 14, 2023
Adin Hill singing Lose Yourself in the club after winning the Stanley Cup 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Kvh3rPl74L
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 14, 2023
From the legend @cameroncheers, a glimpse at the @GoldenKnights after party. pic.twitter.com/THHDY7CCch
— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) June 14, 2023
The #StanleyCup party has only just begun. pic.twitter.com/ZeLuDidcod
— NHL (@NHL) June 14, 2023
BABY IN THE STANLEY CUP. WE REPEAT: BABY IN THE STANLEY CUP! 😍🏆 pic.twitter.com/XiiXB1JmRV
— The GIST USA (@thegistusa) June 14, 2023
Bruce Cassidy lifts the Stanley Cup: pic.twitter.com/aUPo4OrEMp
— Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) June 14, 2023
Phil had one thing on his mind last night…“try not to throw up” 😂pic.twitter.com/YAUyft0eAO
— Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) June 14, 2023
This drone shot from inside the Golden Knights’ arena 😮🔥 pic.twitter.com/kv3NdWb1Ss
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 14, 2023
What it's all about. 🫶 pic.twitter.com/Oc2Voysmbf
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 14, 2023
What a moment for the Marchessaults 💛🥹@GoldenKnights | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/uMGWgNchZH
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 14, 2023
They formed a heart shape 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/7enNP8jRIV
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 14, 2023
Ford Stephenson steals the show. 💛 pic.twitter.com/rnzAFb8915
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 14, 2023
✨ THIS MAGIC MOMENT ✨ #CupInSix pic.twitter.com/Ds6fpDrwze
— 🏆 – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 14, 2023
Mark Stone started down the tunnel before he realized Chandler Stephenson hadn’t put his baby in the #StanleyCup yet… so he came back 🥺
What a captain. @GoldenKnights | #UKnightTheRealm pic.twitter.com/kYvT3bfQIm
— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) June 14, 2023
Congratulations, @GoldenKnights family. 🥰 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/cLg8iZPff3
— NHL (@NHL) June 14, 2023