Remembering the Knights’ first visit to the Stanley Cup Final

The Golden Knights defied expectations in their inaugural season to reach the Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals. But the storybook ending was never written.

Golden Knights players react after losing in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final to the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates with the Stanley Cup Final after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) falls into the net after colliding with Washington Capitals defenseman Christian Djoos (29) before deflecting the puck and scoring on Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby during the second period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6) skates away after colliding with Washington Capitals defenseman Michal Kempny (6) during the first period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Capitals center Lars Eller (20) scores a third-period goal past Golden Knights defenseman Luca Sbisa (47) and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 7, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knights came close to touching the Stanley Cup in their inaugural season.

They defied expectations by winning the Pacific Division, then dispatched Los Angeles, San Jose and Winnipeg to become the first expansion team to reach the final since the 1967-68 St. Louis Blues.

But the storybook ending was never written, and the Knights lost to Washington in five games. The Capitals then partied like rock stars in Las Vegas.

As the Knights prepare to take on the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final starting with Game 1 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, here is a look back at the only time they were there:

Game 1 (May 28, 2018, T-Mobile Arena)

Knights 6, Capitals 4

This was a wide-open affair straight out of the 1980s, with a Stanley Cup Final-record four lead changes.

Tomas Nosek scored twice in the third period, including the go-ahead goal with 10:16 remaining, to help the Knights rally from a 4-3 deficit. Ryan Reaves also scored, as the fourth line produced all three goals in the third period.

Reilly Smith added a goal and an assist for the Knights, who were galvanized after Capitals forward Tom Wilson delivered a late hit to Jonathan Marchessault early in the third.

Game 2 (May 30, 2018, T-Mobile Arena)

Capitals 3, Knights 2

They still talk about “The Save” in Washington. They might even build a statue of it one day.

With the Knights trailing in the final two minutes, Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby made a sprawling stick save on Alex Tuch to preserve the victory. The play was the turning point in the series and was named “Save of the Decade” by the NHL in 2020.

“Thank God he’s our goalie,” Capitals star Alex Ovechkin said.

James Neal and Shea Theodore scored for the Knights. But Washington got three points from center Lars Eller and an inspired effort from Ovechkin, who had a goal and added five hits.

Game 3 (June 2, 2018, Washington)

Capitals 3, Knights 1

The Knights were unable to solve Washington’s air-tight defense and hardly tested Holtby, hitting the net on 22 of their 60 shot attempts.

Nosek bagged his third goal of the series at the 3:29 mark of the third period to cut the Capitals’ lead to 2-1. But Devante Smith-Pelly capitalized on a turnover with 6:07 remaining to restore Washington’s two-goal lead.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, a game-time decision with an upper-body injury, finished with a goal and an assist. Ovechkin also scored for Washington.

Game 4 (June 4, 2018, Washington)

Capitals 6, Knights 2

Maybe it would have made a difference. Maybe not.

But when Neal hit the post during a first-period power play with an open net in front of him, all the air seemed to come out of the Knights’ balloon.

Washington led 3-0 after the first period, and its 1-1-3 neutral-zone trap continued to frustrate the Knights.

Neal went on to score in the third period, and Smith cut Washington’s advantage to 4-2 before Michal Kempny and Brett Connolly added to the Capitals’ lead. Kuznetsov finished with four assists, while Nicklas Backstrom added three assists as the Capitals went 3-for-5 on the power play.

Game 5 (June 7, 2018, T-Mobile Arena)

Capitals 4, Knights 3

Thanks to goals by defenseman Nate Schmidt, forward David Perron and Smith, the Knights led 3-2 entering the third period.

But for the first time in 11 tries during the playoffs, they lost when leading after two periods.

Smith-Pelly scored for the third straight game to tie the game 3-3 with 10:08 remaining. Eller added the winning goal 2:31 later when he poked a rebound past Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.

Ovechkin, who scored in the second period, won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the postseason.

“They played better than us on both sides of the puck. That’s the bottom line,” Knights forward Erik Haula said. “I guess they deserved to win. It’s tough to admit.”

