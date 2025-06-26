Report: Left wing avoids free agency, re-signs with Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are bringing back left wing Brandon Saad, who proved to be a strong fit after joining the team in January.

Golden Knights left wing Brandon Saad looks on during the third period of their first-round NHL hockey playoff game against the Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Left wing Brandon Saad is sticking around and signing a contract extension with the Golden Knights, according to a report from Sportsnet.

Terms were not disclosed.

Saad joined the Knights on a one-year, $1.5 million deal in January after the St. Louis Blues terminated his contract. He proved to be a strong fit in Las Vegas, scoring 14 points in 29 games. His speed fit in well on the second line with center Tomas Hertl and right wing Pavel Dorofeyev.

Saad, 32, has 529 points in 935 NHL games and won the Stanley Cup in 2013 and 2015 with the Chicago Blackhawks. He’s a seven-time 20-goal scorer and should continue to provide the Knights with solid secondary scoring.

