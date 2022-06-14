Reports: Golden Knights have found new head coach

The Golden Knights have found their third coach after a search that took nearly a month.

FILE -Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy, center, gestures during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, April 16, 2022, in Boston. The Bruins have fired Cassidy several weeks after losing in the first round of the playoffs. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)

The Golden Knights hired Bruce Cassidy on Tuesday to be the third coach in franchise history, according to ESPN and TSN.

Cassidy, 57, coached the Boston Bruins for parts of the last six seasons before being fired June 6. The Bruins were 245-108-46 (.672 points percentage) in his tenure and never missed the playoffs. He led them to the 2019 Stanley Cup Final against Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and the St. Louis Blues, which Boston lost in seven games.

Cassidy won the Jack Adams Award for the NHL’s best coach the following season.

The Ottawa native previously worked under Knights president of hockey operations George McPhee in Washington. Cassidy coached the Capitals from 2002-03 with McPhee as his general manager, going 47-47-7 with nine ties in 110 games before being fired.

Cassidy spent several years re-climbing the coaching ladder before getting the opportunity in Boston. He was an assistant in Chicago and then coached in the Ontario Hockey League and American Hockey League before being put behind an NHL bench again. He was promoted from coach of the Providence Bruins to an assistant in 2016, then was named Boston’s interim coach when Stanley Cup-winning coach Claude Julien was fired Feb. 7, 2017.

Cassidy earned the full-time job and in his time as the Bruins’ coach the team ranked second in points percentage, second in wins, 10th in goals per game, first in goals against per game, third on the power play and third on the penalty kill. Boston advanced past the first round of the playoffs four times under his leadership.

Cassidy replaces Pete DeBoer, who was fired May 16. DeBoer was 98-50-12 (.650 points percentage) in three seasons with the Knights. He led them to back-to-back semifinal appearances his first two seasons, but they missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history this season.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.