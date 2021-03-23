58°F
Golden Knights

Review-Journal revamps Golden Knights newsletter

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 23, 2021 - 11:00 am
 
Updated March 23, 2021 - 11:20 am
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar, upper left, celebrates with teammates after a hockey game where ...
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar, upper left, celebrates with teammates after a hockey game where he scored his first NHL goal against the St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 22, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Hello hockey fans!

Keeping track of Golden Knights news is about to be a whole lot easier. We’ve revamped the Review-Journal’s Golden Edge newsletter to keep you up to date on your favorite NHL team.

Beginning March 29, on Tuesdays and Fridays at 8 a.m., the newsletter will highlight the best of our Knights coverage, look forward and back at the schedule, offer a weekly player profile and more.

It’ll also feature exclusive content from us beat writers Ben Gotz and David Schoen, who have their fingers on the pulse of what’s happening with the team. If you want to offer feedback, make suggestions, or just talk puck you can reach them at bgotz@reviewjournal.com and dschoen@reviewjournal.com. You can subscribe to their written work as well at mylvrj.com/ben and mylvrj.com/dave.

Hope to see plenty of you sign up and happy hockey watching. The second half of this Knights season should definitely be an interesting ride.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

THE LATEST
The Henderson Silver Knights' new mascot, Lucky. (@HSKLucky7)
Henderson Silver Knights unveil mascot
RJ

The Henderson Silver Knights welcomed fans for the first time at the Orleans on Saturday and marked the occasion with the unveiling of the team’s mascot.