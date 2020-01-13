Review-Journal’s David Schoen named Nevada Sportswriter of the Year

David Schoen, the Review-Journal’s Golden Knights beat reporter, has been named the Nevada Sportswriter of the Year, the National Sports Media Association announced Monday.

David Schoen, reporter, poses for a portrait at the Las Vegas Review-Journal photos studio, Las Vegas, Jan. 19, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

The state award is presented to each year to a reporter voted on by their peers.

Schoen has been Golden Knights/NHL beat reporter for the last 2 1/2 years. He previously covered high school sports and the World Series of Poker for the Review-Journal.

Prior to arriving at the RJ in 2008, the Southern California native was a reporter and editor at the Oakland (California) Tribune and Wisconsin State Journal.