Review-Journal’s David Schoen named Nevada Sportswriter of the Year
David Schoen, the Review-Journal’s Golden Knights beat reporter, has been named the Nevada Sportswriter of the Year, the National Sports Media Association announced Monday.
The state award is presented to each year to a reporter voted on by their peers.
Schoen has been Golden Knights/NHL beat reporter for the last 2 1/2 years. He previously covered high school sports and the World Series of Poker for the Review-Journal.
Prior to arriving at the RJ in 2008, the Southern California native was a reporter and editor at the Oakland (California) Tribune and Wisconsin State Journal.