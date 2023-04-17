RJ hockey experts predict Stanley Cup champion

Boston Bruins' Linus Ullmark (35) and Jeremy Swayman celebrate the team's win over the New Jersey Devils in an NHL hockey game, Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Our intrepid Golden Knights writers — reporters Ben Gotz, Adam Hill and David Schoen and columnist Ed Graney — dust off their crystal balls and predict which team will hoist the Stanley Cup:

Ben Gotz

Bruins over Stars, 6 games

Crazy things happen during the NHL playoffs, but we’ve never seen a team like Boston dominate the regular season start to finish. It’s hard to pinpoint a flaw. Depth, star power, special teams, goaltending — they have it all. On the other hand, Dallas has an elite top line and more secondary scoring compared to a year ago. That, plus goaltender Jake Oettinger, might be enough in a wide-open West.

Ed Graney

Avalanche over Hurricanes, 6 games

This isn’t the Avalanche of January. They are healthier now and better in goal with Alexandar Georgiev than during last season’s run to the Stanley Cup. Also, repeating as champions isn’t some far-fetched idea in the NHL. Carolina looks like a team ready to finally take the next step. Its advanced analytics are some of the best in the league. Experience also matters. The Hurricanes beat Boston in a terrific seven-game playoff series last season. What an Eastern Conference final that would be this season.

Adam Hill

Oilers over Maple Leafs, 6 games

Yes, an all-Canadian Stanley Cup Final could be on the horizon. While Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl get so much well-deserved attention, it was the acquisition of Mattias Ekholm that made this Edmonton team a contender. As for the East, picking Boston is too easy, and this feels like an exceptional Toronto team that is flying a bit under the radar for once.

David Schoen

Maple Leafs over Avalanche, 6 games

Pigs are flying. Hell is frozen over. And a Canadian team is finally winning the Stanley Cup. Toronto stayed under the radar during Boston’s record-setting season. But the Maple Leafs are deep up front and added some much-needed sandpaper to their lineup at the trade deadline. If they can get past the first round for the first time since 2004, look out.